LONDON Aug 7 Britain's most successful Olympic
team in more than a century will parade on open-topped buses
through London next month on the day after the closing ceremony
for the Paralympics.
A spokesman for the British Olympic Association (BOA) said
the details of the celebration on Sept. 10 had yet to be
decided.
"We've not finalised the route yet," he said.
"It will be a parade of both Olympic and Paralympic athletes
and we're working with the Mayor's office, Transport for London,
the park authorities and various boroughs."
Britain has so far won 22 golds and 47 medals in total, the
host nation's best haul since 1908.
