* Legacy of the Games in focus as Olympics near end

* Surge of interest in sport in Britain after Team GB success

* Funding shortfalls mean enthusiasm may wane in future

By Mohammed Abbas

LONDON, Aug 10 Eight-year-old Charlotte O'Brien has begun doing gymnastics in her front room using old socks to mimic support bandages, while Edward Smith, also eight, is now determined to get into BMX cycling.

"I didn't know sports like BMX before the Olympics. It's been amazing to watch. Football is getting boring," Smith said, a bold statement in soccer-mad Britain, which has been gripped by Olympic fever spurred on by the success of 'Team GB'.

London 2012 organisers may have had some success in their stated aim to "Inspire a generation". But for children like Charlotte and Edward, who live in relatively low-income urban areas near the Olympic stadium, that may only drive home that their options for achieving sporting excellence are limited.

While Britain is hauling in the medals - it is third in the medals table - its economy is in recession and the Conservative-led government has embarked on the harshest austerity squeeze in a generation to fix a big budget deficit.

"How are we meant to get more kids into sport if the government has decided to make all these cuts?" said Rumi Begum, 21, a volunteer sports coordinator in Tower Hamlets, a poor area of east London close to the Olympic Park.

Begum was a torch bearer as the flame made its way around Britain towards to the Olympic stadium, and now helps organise activities and introduce children to a range of sports.

The legacy of the Games and the question of how to foster more sporting activity at Britain's schools has sparked a vigorous debate among politicians, teachers and parents.

Prime Minister David Cameron on Wednesday called for more competitiveness in school sports and an end to an "all must win prizes" culture, suggesting some teachers were not "playing their part".

His criticism drew fire from educators who said it was outrageous to finger them for blame given all the cuts in government funding.

MOTIVATING FORCE

There is no doubt that the sight of thousands of athletes in peak physical shape going for gold can be a strong motivation to get into better shape.

"It is quite inspiring to see the Olympics in our country. You know, those secret ambitions you have of holding up the medals yourself," said student Jemma Ruddick, 21, walking in an east London park.

Mother and social worker Cherry Farley, 50, was using the park's lime green exercise equipment for the first time.

"Last year I walked past these but now we're inspired to do a little bit more. I wasn't interested in the Olympics at first, thinking it was all hyped up, but since it's been on TV every night I've caught the bug," she said.

But families in less affluent urban neighbourhoods may be daunted to see that so many of the country's own Olympic medals are in events that require expensive equipment or specialist venues and coaches.

Britain's haul includes wins in equine events, cycling and canoeing, sports out of the reach of many state schools who do not have access to stables, boating facilities or expensive bicycles.

"If I asked my teachers to do those sports they'd laugh at me," said Molly O'Brien, 14, Charlotte's older sister.

For some in London, one of the most expensive cities in the world, even the cost of swimming lessons are prohibitive, let alone dressage, showjumping or fencing. Schools rarely have their own indoor swimming pools or sports fields on the grounds.

"I think people need to make a distinction between inspiration and schools having the infrastructure to provide adequate facilities to nurture inspiration," said physical education (PE) teacher Sarah Price, who works at a school in a lower-income area of south London.

"There is a reason a lot of our medal winners are from private schools; the state system cannot compete," she said.

Privately educated Britons accounted for more than half of British medals at the 2008 Beijing Games, despite making up only seven percent of Britain's school students.

"Some of the sports are quite elitist. You've got to have a horse or pay for lessons. I just can't afford that for all my kids," said Molly's mother Amanda, 40, adding that her children got only one year of free swimming lessons at school.

"When I was young you were taught swimming right the way through school. There are some deprived areas where not everyone can afford to take swimming lessons," she added.

British children are currently on summer vacation, and the reality of their school facilities may sap their enthusiasm when the autumn term begins.

For many, school sports involve going out in Britain's notoriously rainy and cold weather playing a limited range of games, with the correct equipment in short supply or worn out.

"At the primary school it's awful. The children really don't look like they're enjoying it," said Farley.

MINI OLYMPICS

Some schools are harnessing the Olympics to generate a more positive atmosphere.

"Our sports day this year was a lot more like a mini Olympics. It got more people involved and we felt more inspired to try new things ... This year we had javelin and pole vault for the first time," said Victoria Smith, 15, Edward's sister.

PE teacher Robert Antrobus organised a similar event at his school in Surrey, south of London, but noted funding for inter-school matches had been cut in the year leading to the Olympics.

Even in his relatively affluent county, schools have sought the help of parents and local businesses to ensure pupils have adequate games equipment, he said.

Britain has a long way to go if it is to match the sporting facilities available in the United States, which leads the London medal table.

"I spent a week over in America on an exchange programme and their sports facilities were fantastic. This was just a middle school but their facilities were the same as the university I went to," he said. U.S. children start middle school aged 11.

"Right from the off they're promoting people coming to support and promoting that competitive atmosphere. You have parents who go above and beyond to support teams."