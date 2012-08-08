LONDON Aug 8 John Major was a face in the crowd
at the Olympic velodrome as Chris Hoy seized a sixth career gold
but the sport-loving former prime minister also played a part in
Britain's biggest medal haul in more than a century.
It was under his administration, as British Olympic
Association chairman and former Sports Minister Colin Moynihan
reminded reporters on Wednesday, that the National Lottery came
into being in late 1994.
While the privately-operated and state-franchised lottery
has its critics, many of them opposed to gambling, the
distribution fund administered by the government has given
significant sums to sport with Olympic performance in mind.
In Atlanta in 1996, Britain won just one gold medal. In
Beijing four years ago they won 19. So far in London, the tally
stands at 22 golds and 48 medals - the best performance since
the first London Games in 1908.
"You cannot unravel in terms of performance all the
different elements that when brought together create a medal
performance," said Moynihan, with the country basking in a
golden glow.
"But what you can say about the funding that John Major and
the lottery has delivered is that it has provided a platform for
athletes with outstanding talent to deliver personal bests.
"It has enabled athletes to be surrounded by quality
coaching and all the support staff that are necessary to assist
that athlete, and in some sports the technology, to go through,"
said Moynihan.
'HOY WONDER'
Hoy's performance in the Keirin on Tuesday made him
Britain's most decorated Olympian and the object of national
adulation.
"The Hoy Wonder," declared Britain's best-selling Sun
newspaper, with a front page headline of "United Blingdom" over
22 gold medals.
"Pride and Hoy" and "Tears of Hoy" were also popular.
Behind the Scot, however, is a story of dedicated
organisation and ruthless programming.
"Pick your winners and back them massively," was the advice
on Wednesday from Team GB Chef de Mission Andy Hunt to next
Games host Brazil, and Britain has done just that since the dark
days of Atlanta.
There has been a 'no compromise' approach to the
high-performance programme which investment based on past
results and future potential. That effectively means that the
better a sport does, the more money it gets.
That can be hard on some sports, but others such as cycling
and rowing have become medal factories.
Cycling, road and track, has provided 12 of Britain's medals
including eight of the golds - more titles than Brazil has
medals so far. In Beijing, cycling also brought back eight golds
and 14 medals.
Rowing has provided nine medals for Team GB, four of them
gold, in their best Olympic performance. It is the only sport
that Britain has won at least one gold medal in at every Games
since 1984.
In 1996 there was a crisis in British Cycling, with the men
winning just two bronze medals and the women nothing, and the
board was replaced. They have not looked back.
The hiring of Dave Brailsford, once lottery funding started,
was inspired and as performance director he oversaw success in
Athens and Beijing before also overseeing Bradley Wiggins' Tour
de France triumph this year as principal of Team Sky.
"Clearly the funding programme which has been able to be
channelled to them over the years based on their success, has
been enormously important," said Moynihan.
UK Sport, established in 1997, annually invests around 100
million pounds ($156.50 million) of public funds - from the
lottery and government - in high performance sport while other
money comes in from a Team 2012 initiative.
Coaches have been brought in from abroad, notably Australia,
in a range of sports and athletes have the resources to train
abroad at altitude and in warmer climates.
The arrival in 2006 of rugby World Cup winning manager Clive
Woodward as the BOA's director of elite performance has been
another key appointment.
Woodward has been meticulous in his approach to the job,
introducing a new focus on core values and a strict dress code
to reinforce the image of 'One Team GB'.
"Here at the BOA he has been critical in delivering the
performance support to the athletes during Games time," said
Moynihan.
"He has had to embed himself into programmes and working
relationships with the governing bodies on the road to London
2012 but it's paid off...he and Dave Redding and his team are I
think the finest high performance team in Olympic sport."
