WITTEN, Germany, Aug 10 Syria's champion boxer
Nasser al-Shami was halfway to qualifying for the London
Olympics when he was injured by gunfire in the central city of
Hama. Now he may never compete again.
Al-Shami, who won a bronze medal in Athens in 2004, was shot
in the leg by a stray bullet last year while driving his
brother's wife to hospital as government troops began to close
in, t h e charity that helped him get treatment said.
A public figure who took part in anti-government
demonstrations, al-Shami could not safely stay in the Hama
hospital where authorities were looking for him.
"The situation in Syria is getting worse and worse,"
al-Shami told Reuters through an interpreter, from the bedside
in the German hospital where he is being treated for his wounds.
"Children, old people and women are also being killed and
bombed and many are injured," h e said. " I hope that more injured
people can be brought to Germany."
After a doctor in Hama performed a quick preliminary
operation, the boxer hid in Syria f or three months before
crossing into Jordan, eventually reaching Germany in June to
receive treatment.
The German-Syrian Union, which transports Syrians who have
been badly injured in the conflict to receive medical treatment
in Germany, arranged al-Shami's evacuation from Jordan.
"He was a wanted person for them," said a German-Syrian
Union spokesman, who asked not to be named because he has family
in Syria.
The hospital in Witten, in the western German state of North
Rhine-Westphalia, is treating al-Shami free of charge.
The shooting occurred last July as Syrian troops first
attempted to seal off Hama and crush growing dissent. Clashes in
the city have continued and at least 50 people died in
streetfighting there earlier this month.
The heavyweight was halfway to qualifying for the Olympics
and was preparing to travel to Los Angeles for trials when he
was shot. He would have been competing this week.
After four operations, al-Shami's leg is 4cm shorter than
his uninjured one, and doctors say he is unlikely to box
professionally again, the German-Syrian Union said.
Yet he remains determined to compete again at international
level. "I believe that I can get a medal for the Syrians,
especially for those who are fighting for their freedom," said
al-Shami.
Syria sent 10 athletes to this year's Games despite the
turmoil at home.
Syria's only representative in the boxing ring, 26-year-old
bantamweight Wessam Slamana, was beaten 15-7 by Kazakhstan's
Kanat Abutalipov on July 28.
Asked what he wanted to say to the people of Syria, Slamana
said through a translator that he apologised because he had lost
the first bout and that he had tried to win a medal.
