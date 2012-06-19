By Brian Homewood
| LAUSANNE, June 19
LAUSANNE, June 19 Gymnastics is in danger of
losing its artistry as competitors are concentrating on pulling
off increasingly difficult acrobatic moves, the sport's
governing body said.
The FIG is unhappy with trends in artistic gymnastics, where
the accumulative scoring system encourages athletes to cram
their routines with risky moves.
"Artistic gymnastics should be about art, about beauty, and
in the case of the women it also has to do with music, with
expression," FIG secretary general Andre Gueisbuhler told
Reuters in an interview.
"But increasingly, we are finding that gymnastics has
developed into acrobatics. We have more and more difficult
acrobatic movements and we are missing out on the beauty of
gymnastics.
"There is certainly a correction which has to be made."
He added: "This is not the fault of the gymnasts or the
coaches, it is a matter of the code of points (scoring system)
and how much value you give to difficulty versus execution."
Gueisbuhler suggested that other sports, such as diving, had
done a better job of getting the balance right.
"If you take diving, where you have a completely different
ratio between execution and difficulty, you see that the sport
remains 'clean' because a diver would only risk a more difficult
skill if he can do it to perfection.
"The smallest mistake is a catastrophe so nobody is taking
too many risks and nobody takes on anything which is too
difficult.
"We would like to see the (women) gymnasts perform with
music (on the floor exercise), we like to see them dancing, we
like to see them expressing themselves, we like to see nice
transitions.
"There should be a relationship between the gymnast and the
music, between the gymnast and the public."
Gueisbuhler said the FIG was drawing up a new scoring system
which would put greater emphasis back on execution, however,
this would only come into force after the London Olympics.
AGE FRAUD
Gymnastics will again have a minimum age limit of 16 for
competitors in London, a rule which has led to accusations of
age fraud in the past.
China was cleared of entering underage competitors four
years ago after extensive media allegations prompted the FIG to
launch an investigation.
However, North Korea will be banned from London after being
guilty of flouting the rules during 2010.
Gueisbuhler said that the FIG now double checked the
passport details of competitors, looking for possible
inconsistencies, and also issued its own identity cards.
"I'm convinced, certainly in the case of China, that the
government has issued the necessary directives to all the
leaders in the various provinces and the federations to respect
age rules and not to cheat," he said, adding that media pressure
had been a great help.
"In the case of China I'm convinced we have a clean sport."
Judging is another area where the FIG has taken strict
measures to avoid controversy following the 2004 Athens Olympic
fiasco when it transpired that American Paul Hamm had been
awarded the men's all-around gold in error following a judging
mistake.
That incident took several months to sort out after the
Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) had to consider the appeal
lodged by the South Korean Yang Tae-young, who the FIG admitted
had been incorrectly marked down for one of his routines.
Hamm was eventually allowed to keep the gold after CAS ruled
in his favour and the FIG want to make sure medals are settled
in the field of play rather than in court.
A complex system of so-called 'reference judges' are now in
place to avoid obvious injustices and make sure officials do not
favour competitors from their own country.
"They are under pressure from their own country, their own
coach, sometimes the president of the country and sometimes,
their heart just beats a little bit too strongly for their own
country," Gueisbuhler said.
"But there is pressure from the FIG on these judges to be as
neutral as possible, or to really judge what they see, to forget
their national emblem and to judge correctly." said Gueisbuhler,
adding that gymnasts had the right to contest scores they felt
were unfair.
"We do actually control the judges and make sure they judge
correctly
"Judging is never going to be perfect but since we cannot
have discussions on scores during a competition, I think we have
found a system which allows us to correct the biggest mistakes.
"I would say normally things should go very well in
London... and the majority of our judges do a good job. I'm a
strong believer that no judge goes to London with the intention
to cheat or help his own country."
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)