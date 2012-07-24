By Pritha Sarkar
| LONDON, July 24
LONDON, July 24 His 39-year-old body is "falling
apart", his back is "hurting" and his ankles are "killing" him
but even if he has to be pushed out in a wheelchair,
gymnastics's elder statesman Jordan Jovtchev is determined to
make one final hurrah at the Olympics.
On Saturday, the Bulgarian strongman will be the oldest
competitor to stride, or even hobble, out at the North Greenwich
Arena for what will be a record sixth Olympics for a gymnast.
With his distinctive salt-and-pepper hair, Jovtchev could
easily be mistaken as an official or a coach whenever he marches
into a sporting arena. But lift him up on his signature
apparatus, the rings, and the years fade away.
Since winning his first international medal in 1995,
Jovtchev has scooped four at the Olympics, 13 at the world
championships and nine at the Europeans.
Although he is prepared to battle through the pain barrier
with gritted teeth over the next week, Jovtchev is realistic
that his hopes of winning an elusive Olympic gold is all but
over.
"I guess my body is telling me I'm too old for this. I'm
just doing what I'm capable of doing. I don't really care. I
know I am the oldest gymnast here and everybody knows that,"
Jovtchev, who has won world titles on rings and the floor, told
Reuters.
"I am just doing rings. My back's hurting, my ankles are
killing me, so it's not worth trying anything else.
"I'm just trying to survive. My body's falling apart. My
goal is to be here and enjoy the Olympic Games without any
pressure as before I was always fighting for a medal," added
Jovtchev, who will retire after the Games.
Jovtchev also has an ulterior motive for competing in London
as his participation has kept several people in gainful
employment - at least until the close of the Games on Aug 12.
"I'm competing to support the Bulgarian gymnastics
federation. If we have a gymnast at the Olympic Games, then we
will have head coach, a masseuse, doctors... going to the
Olympics," added Jovtchev, who is also president of his nation's
gymnastics federation.
"If we didn't have a male going to the Olympics, it would've
been tough for the Bulgarian gymnastics federation to survive.
(So keeping a lot of people employed) is part of it," he added
with a grin.
While Jovtchev might feel like a relic competing against a
bunch of 20 somethings, he is keen to leave a lasting legacy in
the sport.
"I just wanted to do another Olympics because I'll be the
only male gymnast who has been to six Olympics. To be here is
unique," said the Bulgarian.
"It hurts that I never won an Olympic gold. I'm getting old
and my chances are now limited to almost zero. I doubt I'll get
that gold medal now.
"I'm not really counting on a gold anymore. I'm competing
just for fun."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)