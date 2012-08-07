SOFIA Aug 7 Bulgarian gymnast Jordan Jovtchev
has put his plan to retire on hold, saying he needs a rest
before taking a final decision.
Jovtchev, who will turn 40 next February, became the first
male gymnast to compete in six Olympics in London and even
managed to squeeze into the rings final on Monday.
"I may continue," Jovtchev told Bulgarian media on Tuesday.
"I feel great at the moment, it was such an emotional
competition. I'll take a break and then we'll see. Let's not
speak with certainty.
"I'm really tired but at the same time I was in great shape
in recent months despite the injuries," added Jovtchev. "Who
knows, I could take part in the next championship."
Jovtchev - who stepped on the podium in a major tournament
for the first time in 1995 - has won four Olympic medals and 13
at world championships.
Jovtchev, however, failed to win an Olympic gold.
The closest he got was in Athens in 2004 when he took silver
in a memorable rings competition won by home Greek hope
Dimosthenis Tampakos.
Arthur Zanetti became the first Brazilian to win an Olympic
gymnastic title on Monday when he seized gold in the rings.
However, Jovtchev said that Chinese silver medallist Chen
Yibing did enough to repeat his 2008 success.
"The Chinese didn't even twitch and I think he was the
best," said Jovtchev, who is also the Bulgarian gymnastics
federation president.
"The judges probably were looking for a little variety."
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Mark Meadows;
mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:;
mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; +44 20 7542 7933; For all
the latest; Olympic news go to here)