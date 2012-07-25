By Pritha Sarkar
| LONDON, July 25
LONDON, July 25 Wearing seven-inch black
stilettos, skinny jeans and a black figure-hugging T-shirt
declaring "I'm Gold", Nadia Comaneci was still turning heads in
London 36 years after producing the defining image of Olympic
gymnastics.
Yet the Romanian's fashion designer had missed a trick.
"(It says) I'm gold... but it should have had 'I'm perfect'
on the back," she said dissolving into laughter as she looked
down on the bold gold lettering in the front of her T-shirt.
She was spot on.
"People don't remember how many medals I won, all they
remember is the history and the 1.00," she added.
That 1.00 signified the first perfect 10 achieved at an
Olympics -- in Montreal in 1976.
The then 14-year-old's soaring performance on the asymmetric
bars was so exceptionally good, and so unexpected, that a
scoreboard had yet to be devised that could record such
perfection.
So officials flashed up "1.00".
"I didn't understand what that meant," Comaneci, 50, said on
Wednesday during a promotional adidas event. "That's all they
could show. I was a little frustrated at the beginning because I
thought I did better than one."
She certainly did.
Her groundbreaking moment spurred hundreds of pixie Nadia
clones to chase perfection.
However, a judging scandal at the 2004 Olympics robbed
future generations from experiencing the giddy heights of
perfection.
Officials ditched the system that was part and parcel of
gymnastics and adopted an accumulative points format which no
longer has a scoring ceiling.
According to Comaneci, gymnastics was still paying a heavy
price for abandoning such an iconic scoring system and should
consider bringing it back.
"I think gymnastics was associated with the 10. I thought
that belonged to the sport, and somehow we gave it way," she
said.
"I think we lost a lot of the fans because they don't
understand what is 14 or what is 15 (under the new scoring
system). What's the highest score you can get? It's a little bit
confusing for the fans. I think that probably they're going to
find a way to bring back the 10 somehow."
MINIMUM AGE
Comaneci is a firm believer of the saying 'if it ain't
broke, don't fix it' and another change she is not a big fan of
is the minimum age of gymnasts being raised from her heyday.
In a sport where many young girls end up drawing pensions
from their sporting federations by the time they hit their late
teens, female gymnasts competing at an Olympics now have to turn
16 that same year.
"I don't think that one (or two) years make a huge
difference," Comaneci said.
"I think that a lot of the kids will miss their chance to
compete because some of them will turn 16 (after) Jan. 1 of next
year, which means they will have to sit around for four more
years.
"That will be very difficult to compete in your first
Olympics at 19 or 20 years old. I think I like the way that it
was, but I guess we're just going to go with the rules."
She dismissed the belief that pressure is unbearable for
young competitors.
"I think it's the other way around. People think that young
kids have pressure, but no we don't when we are young because
you just go and do whatever you do in a gym," she said.
"As the years go by, you become an adult and understand the
responsibilities and what people are expecting from you. With
me, that happened in 1980 in the Moscow Games."
For the record, Comaneci won nine Olympic medals over two
Games, five of them gold.
"I'm just happy to be remembered because so many people have
done unbelievable things in the Olympics," said Comaneci, who is
married to double Olympic gymnastics gold medallist Bart Conner
Of the U.S.
"Every Olympic is defined by a story that happens and it's
not necessarily the one who wins all the time that people
remember.
"I often hear 'in Moscow, you didn't do very well'. And I
say 'I got two gold medals and two silvers', I don't think it's
that bad."
(Editing by John O'Brien)