By Emma Pinedo
| SAN ADRIAN DE BESOS, Barcelona, June 25
SAN ADRIAN DE BESOS, Barcelona, June 25
Olympic gold medallist Gervasio Deferr works for free in a
deprived corner of Barcelona helping under-privileged children
improve their lives and follow their dreams through gymnastics.
The 31-year-old, Spain's most decorated gymnast, was Olympic
champion in the vault at the Sydney and Athens Games, and won
silver in the floor exercises in Beijing, but after a decade at
the top he retired in January last year to go into coaching.
Deferr combines his job at the Sant Cugat del Valles Centre
for High Performance in Barcelona with his unpaid work in a
small club in La Mina, a neglected neighbourhood of San Adrian
del Besos on the northern outskirts of the Catalan capital.
The former gymnast trains around 100 boys and girls aged
between seven and 14, teaching them the love and sacrifice
needed in a discipline that could help change their lives.
"Gymnastics has given me the life I have," Deferr, who
started in the sport aged five, told Reuters. "I want to be able
to change people's lives through gymnastics. Being able to
dedicate myself to it, is a luxury."
The son of Argentine immigrants, Deferr founded the La Mina
club which carries his name with other sportsmen in November
2010. They had a social objective, which was to bring gymnastics
to those less fortunate, though not exclusively.
"It would be very arrogant for us to say that some people
could not dedicate themselves to gymnastics, but I hope we can
realize our principal objective," he said.
The neighbourhood around the club expanded rapidly and in a
disorderly manner in the economic boom of the 1960s, drawing a
high proportion of immigrants and ethnic minorities.
In the last decade, local authorities have worked to try to
improve the area, which suffers from higher than average rates
of illiteracy and drug abuse.
Another of the club's aims is to encourage social
integration, and as part of their education children have to
carry out activities with people from nearby districts.
BALANCING ACT
Deferr's gymnasium charges 40 euros a month for a 1.5 hour
training session twice a week, and up to 75 euros for three-hour
sessions, six days a week, which is around half the going rate.
It has been a difficult balancing act to be able to keep the
doors open and pay the trainers, who are the only people who get
paid in the project, despite support from the local council and
the Sports Council of Catalunya.
"We started in a terrible position, losing 2,000 euros a
year, but what do we want? This is a social project in La Mina,"
Deferr said as he sat in a cultural centre near the gymnasium,
where he is known by everyone as 'Gervi'.
Deferr demands full commitment from the parents and his
pupils and has provided money from his own pocket to help out
when he has seen dedication from struggling families, so the
children can complete their courses.
Deferr, who says he has matured since losing two
international medals after testing positive for cannabis in
2002, looks to the project's private donors to step in and
assist others, and to help balance the gym's books.
While he explained his project, a drug addict approached and
asked for a cigarette.
"This is the father of one of the girls who came to the gym,
and any (drugs) he has left over, she smokes. I am trying to
make sure the kids don't grow up to be like this at 18," he
said.
The children ran up to hug Deferr in the gym and were keen
to show him how they had advanced during the week, while parents
watched from the viewing gallery waiting to speak to him for
progress reports, and about subscriptions for the coming year.
"This kid is going to be an Olympian," Deferr said pointing
to a blond haired, 10-year-old boy. The muscle definition could
already be seen despite his young age, and he had only been
training for two years.
The boy trained apart with three others because they were
competing in a Catalan regional competition on the weekend.
It is the first year La Mina club members have entered the
official gymnastic circuit, and already some have flourished and
will enter the national level next year.
The gym is not just about creating future stars, Deferr was
keen to point out.
"We have a girl who suffers from a high level of autism," he
said. "When she arrived she didn't speak to anyone. Now she
comes and gives me a hug, speaks to me, when she never used to."
He recalls another girl who did not have the ability to
dedicate herself to the sport, but who lost 25 kilos in the
aerobic classes the gymnasium offers.
"It isn't about having super-gymnasts, we want everyone to
have the opportunity to be a gymnast. Later, it will become
apparent whether they are the best or not, but everyone deserves
a chance to try," he said.
"After that, it isn't so much up to us, but rather a grant,
the Spanish federation or the Olympic committee. We are the ones
who push to start something, and afterwards we shall see."
