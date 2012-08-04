LONDON Aug 4 Halfway through the 2012 Olympics gymnastics competition, the score stands at Europe nil - Rest of the World four.

The continent, whose roll of Olympic gymnastics champions includes Nadia Comaneci, Larisa Latynina, Vitaly Scherbo, Alexei Nemov, Nikolai Andrianov and Vera Caslavska, have found the going rather tough in London.

There have been plenty of tears from the likes of Russian Victoria Komova, silver medallist in the all-around, and Briton's Louis Smith, but as the competition heads into its final three days, the gold hunt is still on.

For almost a century Europe ran roughshod over their challengers, winning 31 of 42 Olympic team crowns. The women were even more ruthless as behind their beaming smiles, they possessed a ruthless streak that helped them to shut out the rest of the world in all but two Olympics.

But that success has well and truly dried up as, for the second Games running, Europe failed to win either of the coveted team or all-around crowns. The reason?

"There are about five million kids who do gymnastics in the United States and five make it the Olympics. So the success rate is one in a million. They have a huge base," Romanian great Comaneci, who also carries a U.S. passport, told Reuters.

"But when you see Romania, we only have a few hundred. We do not have those many girls in our talent pool."

It is a sentiment echoed by Romania's women's coach Octavian Belu, whose class of 2012 picked up the team bronze in London.

"Every morning I wake up and ask myself how is it possible to fight with the USA and China," said Belu.

"We only have a small group of gymnasts and every day we try to perform to the best of our abilities. In fact, we have only eight senior (elite) gymnasts, so the choice is very limited. But we are the ultimate survivors."

Romania is the only nation to reach the team podium in 10 successive Olympics.

To add to Europe's frustration, the fortunes of world beating sides such as 2012 champions the United States are overseen by Marta and Bela Karolyi - the most celebrated coaching duo in the world.

SWITCHED ALLEGIANCE

Credited with guiding Comaneci to the first perfect 10 at the 1976 Montreal Games, the Romanian husband-and-wife team switched allegiance to the U.S. in the 1980s and have had a say in producing four American all-around Olympic gold medalists.

"There are a lot of Romanian coaches everywhere as they've done great in the States. Marta and Bela are in their 70s, they are not the young generation any more, but they know something about success," Comaneci said.

"They are still celebrated in Romania as the country appreciates what they did in the 70s. Romania is proud of what they do in the States."

The Karolyis are on course to see an American sweep of the women's medals after picking up the team crown and then watching Gabby Douglas sparkle to bag the individual gold.

So difficult and dazzling is McKayla Maroney's 2-1/2 twisting Amanar vault, she is a shoo-in to win gold on Sunday.

"Flying Squirrel" Douglas is on such a high from her double success, she could well soar above her rivals in the asymmetric bars and balance beam finals while Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber will be keen to wipe the floor with their acrobatics on the mat.

However, Comaneci does give Europe a glimmer of hope three of the four women's apparatus finals.

"McKayla Maroney should win the vault as she's a class ahead everybody else. But I hope (Germany's 37-year-old Oksana) Chusovitina can put a medal into her pocket on the vault because she's in her sixth Olympics which is unbelievable for our sport," said Comaneci.

"I think (asymmetric) bars should go to Beth Tweddle as it would be an unbelievable success for the British team. She will be challenged by (Russians) Aliya Mustafina and Victoria Komova and also China's He Kexin.

"The battle on the floor will probably be between the U.S. and Romania. I'm rooting for (Romania's Sandra) Izbasa and Aly Raisman should get a medal to." (Editing by Matt Falloon)