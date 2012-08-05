Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON Aug 5 Zou Kai won his showdown with Japan's all-around champion Kohei Uchimura to give China a second gymnastics gold medal at the London Olympics when he tumbled to glory in the men's floor exercise final on Sunday.
Zou's gravity-defying tumbles and balancing strength manoeuvres allowed him to become only the second man, after the Soviet Union's Nikolai Andrianov in the 1970s, to win successive Games titles on the apparatus with a score of 15.933.
Uchimura had the same 15.800 score as Russia's Denis Ablyazin but was awarded the silver on the tiebreak rule.
The result meant Uchimura will leave London with one gold and two silvers as he did not qualify for any other apparatus final.
Ablyazin, who scraped into the final thanks to the tiebreak rule after three gymnasts finished with the same score in qualifying, leapt into the arms of his coach when he realised he had secured the bronze. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Mark Meadows)
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.