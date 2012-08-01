LONDON, Aug 1 Japan's Kohei Uchimura won the
Olympic gold medal in the men's gymnastics individual all-around
event on Wednesday. Germany's Marcel Nguyen won the silver and
Danell Leyva of the United States won the bronze.
Results Table
Overall
1. Kohei Uchimura (Japan) 92.690
2. Marcel Nguyen (Germany) 91.031
3. Danell Leyva (U.S.) 90.698
4. Mykola Kuksenkov (Ukraine) 90.432
5. David Belyavskiy (Russia) 90.297
6. Kazuhito Tanaka (Japan) 89.407
7. Kristian Thomas (Britain) 89.406
8. John Orozco (U.S.) 89.331
9. Fabian Gonzalez (Spain) 88.998
10. Sergio Sasaki Junior (Brazil) 88.965
11. Oleg Verniaiev (Ukraine) 88.931
12. Alexander Shatilov (Israel) 88.432
13. Daniel Purvis (Britain) 88.332
14. Emin Garibov (Russia) 88.006
15. Fabian Hambuchen (Germany) 87.765
16. Cyril Tommasone (France) 87.657
17. Claudio Capelli (Switzerland) 87.314
18. Enrico Pozzo (Italy) 87.032
19. Joshua Jefferis (Australia) 86.865
20. Kim Soo-Myun (South Korea) 85.773
21. Jimmy Verbaeys (Belgium) 85.231
22. Paolo Ottavi (Italy) 84.648
23. Javier Gomez Fuertes (Spain) 84.431
24. Roman Kulesza (Poland) 84.165