Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON Aug 5 Double world champion Krisztian Berki broke British hearts as he dramatically snatched the Olympic pommel horse gold medal on Sunday despite earning the same score as home favourite Louis Smith.
Smith had raised hopes of ending Britain's 116-year wait for an Olympic gymnastics champion after he topped qualifying but he could not match the flamboyant power and precision of Berki's routine, which edged the gold thanks to a higher execution score.
The duo both earned 16.066, leaving Smith looking rather disappointed when his ranking flashed up but with team mate Max Whitlock earning bronze, it made it the most successful day for British gymnastics at an Olympics. (Editing by Mark Meadows)
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.