LONDON Aug 6 Arthur Nabarrete Zanetti flexed his bulging biceps to upset 2008 champion Chen Yibing and become the first Brazilian to win an Olympic gymnastics gold medal with victory in the rings final on Monday.

The 22-year-old gymnast, the last competitor to mount the rings, edged out Chen by 0.1 of a point with a score of 15.900 to win the strongman event. Italy's Matteo Morandi won the bronze.

World and Olympic champion Chen had been expected to retain his crown and seemed to have the gold in his pocket after a strong performance and solid landing. But Nabarrete Zanetti produced an inspired display to snatch the title away from one of the greatest rings specialists.

Bulgaria's 39-year-old Jordan Jovtchev, a bronze medallist in 2000 and silver in 2004, bowed of his sixth and final Olympics by finishing seventh. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by xxxx)