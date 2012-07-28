By Clare Fallon
| LONDON, July 28
LONDON, July 28 China's defence of their Olympic
team gymnastics title began in subdued fashion on Saturday when
errors and stumbles put them behind home team Britain in the
first qualifying session.
Fired up by home advantage, and some Reggae music as he
prepared to compete, Louis Smith led a composed British team to
a 2.435-point lead over the Chinese, who are undefeated since
they lost in the Athens Olympics in 2004.
Smith had tears in his eyes after nailing a flawless routine
on the pommel horse - the apparatus that gave him a bronze medal
in 2008 - and scoring 15.800, by far the highest score in the
discipline in the first of the day's three sessions.
China, missing 2004 Olympic pommel horse champion Teng
Haibin with an arm injury, led for the first four rotations but
slipped behind as one mistake followed another.
Zhang Chenglong overbalanced on the pommel horse and
somersaulted off, after Guo Weiyang - Teng's stand-in - had
banged his head in a clumsy landing from a tumble on the floor.
"We should have beaten Britain but Teng's late withdrawal
affected us and we did not perform as well as we should have,"
Chen Yibing, one of the 2008 team champions, told reporters.
"Guo came in as a substitute and he made quite a few
mistakes because he has a lack of experience."
The British team were elated.
"It was just a dream competition," said Smith after Britain,
the European champions, were cheered out of the North Greenwich
Arena with 272.420 points to China's 269.985.
"It is just unbelievable."
Beijing runners-up Japan, the 2004 champions, and 2008
bronze medallists the United States will compete in the second
qualifying session later on Saturday, with Russia in the day's
third group.
Eight teams qualify for Monday's final and places are also
up for grabs in the individual apparatus and all-round finals.
Briton Kristian Thomas led the individual standings after
the first group, just ahead of team mate Daniel Purvis.
Filip Ude, who became Croatia's first Olympic gymnastics
medallist four years ago with silver on the pommel horse, looked
unlikely to get a chance to have another go in the final after
he lost his grip and slipped off the apparatus.
Dutchman Epke Zonderland, whose routine includes a tricky
triple release sequence, led the high bar standings, with
China's defending champion Zou Kai nearly half a point behind in
third place.
Though the home fans produced some impressive noise, many of
the expensive seats in the venue - renamed for the Olympics from
its more familiar name of the 02 Arena as the mobile phone
company are not Olympic sponsors - remained empty for the
session.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)