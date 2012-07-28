(Updates after final qualifying group)
By Clare Fallon
LONDON, July 28 The United States men raised
hopes of winning their first gymnastics team gold medal since
1984 when they outclassed reigning champions China and 2008
silver medallists Japan to lead the way in qualifying at the
Olympics on Saturday.
A series of errors and stumbles made China look vulnerable
in the early qualifying session and by the time all their rivals
had competed they were lying sixth.
After the third and final session, when Russia put on a
strong show, the Americans led the 1996 Olympic champions by
2.747 points with hosts Britain 0.175 behind.
Consistent performances by Danell Leyva and John Orozco
across the six apparatus gave the Americans, cheered on by
enthusiastic, flag-waving fans at the North Greenwich Arena, the
edge.
"I think it's going to be a historic team final," Leyva told
reporters. "We've been telling the world for the longest time
(that winning gold is possible) and now everyone is finally
realising how much we believe in it and feel it in our hearts."
Germany, featuring twice world silver all-around medallist
Philipp Boy who persevered despite hurting his ankle, qualified
fourth with Japan, and below-par triple world champion Kohei
Uchimura, fifth.
Scores are reset to zero in Monday's team final, for which
the best eight teams qualified, so China, who have not been
beaten since the 2004 Athens Olympics, still have a chance to
preserve their reputation.
However, Saturday's showing gave cause for concern to a
nation which won seven of the eight men's gymnastics titles on
offer in Beijing four years ago.
With 2004 Olympic pommel horse champion Teng Haibin missing
because of an arm injury, China tottered from one mistake to
another.
Zhang Chenglong overbalanced on the pommel horse and
somersaulted off, Guo Weiyang - Teng's stand-in - banged his
head in a clumsy landing from a tumble on the floor and Zou Kai
stumbled as he landed his vault.
"We should have beaten Britain but Teng's late withdrawal
affected us and we did not perform as well as we should have,"
Chen Yibing, one of the 2008 team champions, told reporters via
a translator.
"Guo came in as a substitute and he made quite a few
mistakes because he has a lack of experience."
APPARATUS FINALISTS
The British team, basking in home advantage, were elated at
their performance.
"It was just a dream competition," said Louis Smith who
contributed a smooth pommel horse routine to earn 15.800, by far
the highest mark of the day on the apparatus. "It is just
unbelievable."
Smith had tears in his eyes after completing his routine on
the apparatus that gave him a bronze medal in Beijing. Britain,
the European champions, have not won an Olympic team medal since
bronze in the 1912 Stockholm Games.
Saturday's qualifying also determined the 24 finalists for
the all-around event and the final eight on each apparatus.
Leyva was the best all-round individual, 0.433 points ahead
of Russian David Belyavskiy, with Germany's popular Fabian
Hambuchen third. Beijing silver medallist Uchimura, who scored a
low 12.466 on the pommel horse after a fall and a half-hearted
dismount, qualified in ninth.
"It's definitely very big (to finish ahead of Uchimura),"
Leyva said. "I'm very excited and I know for a fact that he's
going to come back super strong."
China failed to get a man into next Wednesday's all-around
final and Boy missed out, despite being 19th, as the
higher-placed Hambuchen and Marcel Ngyuen claimed the two places
each team is limited to.
Bulgaria's Jordan Jovtchev, competing in a record sixth
Olympics at the age of 39, just made it into the rings final but
Filip Ude, who became Croatia's first Olympic gymnastics
medallist four years ago with silver on the pommel horse, went
out after losing his grip and slipping off the apparatus.
Japanese brothers Yusuke and Kazuhito Tanaka will vie for
medals in the parallel bars on Aug. 7 after finishing top of the
qualifiers while lone Dutch gymnast Epke Zonderland, twice a
world silver medallist, led the way into the high bar final with
a daring routine.
