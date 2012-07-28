(Updates after final qualifying group)

By Clare Fallon

LONDON, July 28 The United States men raised hopes of winning their first gymnastics team gold medal since 1984 when they outclassed reigning champions China and 2008 silver medallists Japan to lead the way in qualifying at the Olympics on Saturday.

A series of errors and stumbles made China look vulnerable in the early qualifying session and by the time all their rivals had competed they were lying sixth.

After the third and final session, when Russia put on a strong show, the Americans led the 1996 Olympic champions by 2.747 points with hosts Britain 0.175 behind.

Consistent performances by Danell Leyva and John Orozco across the six apparatus gave the Americans, cheered on by enthusiastic, flag-waving fans at the North Greenwich Arena, the edge.

"I think it's going to be a historic team final," Leyva told reporters. "We've been telling the world for the longest time (that winning gold is possible) and now everyone is finally realising how much we believe in it and feel it in our hearts."

Germany, featuring twice world silver all-around medallist Philipp Boy who persevered despite hurting his ankle, qualified fourth with Japan, and below-par triple world champion Kohei Uchimura, fifth.

Scores are reset to zero in Monday's team final, for which the best eight teams qualified, so China, who have not been beaten since the 2004 Athens Olympics, still have a chance to preserve their reputation.

However, Saturday's showing gave cause for concern to a nation which won seven of the eight men's gymnastics titles on offer in Beijing four years ago.

With 2004 Olympic pommel horse champion Teng Haibin missing because of an arm injury, China tottered from one mistake to another.

Zhang Chenglong overbalanced on the pommel horse and somersaulted off, Guo Weiyang - Teng's stand-in - banged his head in a clumsy landing from a tumble on the floor and Zou Kai stumbled as he landed his vault.

"We should have beaten Britain but Teng's late withdrawal affected us and we did not perform as well as we should have," Chen Yibing, one of the 2008 team champions, told reporters via a translator.

"Guo came in as a substitute and he made quite a few mistakes because he has a lack of experience."

APPARATUS FINALISTS

The British team, basking in home advantage, were elated at their performance.

"It was just a dream competition," said Louis Smith who contributed a smooth pommel horse routine to earn 15.800, by far the highest mark of the day on the apparatus. "It is just unbelievable."

Smith had tears in his eyes after completing his routine on the apparatus that gave him a bronze medal in Beijing. Britain, the European champions, have not won an Olympic team medal since bronze in the 1912 Stockholm Games.

Saturday's qualifying also determined the 24 finalists for the all-around event and the final eight on each apparatus.

Leyva was the best all-round individual, 0.433 points ahead of Russian David Belyavskiy, with Germany's popular Fabian Hambuchen third. Beijing silver medallist Uchimura, who scored a low 12.466 on the pommel horse after a fall and a half-hearted dismount, qualified in ninth.

"It's definitely very big (to finish ahead of Uchimura)," Leyva said. "I'm very excited and I know for a fact that he's going to come back super strong."

China failed to get a man into next Wednesday's all-around final and Boy missed out, despite being 19th, as the higher-placed Hambuchen and Marcel Ngyuen claimed the two places each team is limited to.

Bulgaria's Jordan Jovtchev, competing in a record sixth Olympics at the age of 39, just made it into the rings final but Filip Ude, who became Croatia's first Olympic gymnastics medallist four years ago with silver on the pommel horse, went out after losing his grip and slipping off the apparatus.

Japanese brothers Yusuke and Kazuhito Tanaka will vie for medals in the parallel bars on Aug. 7 after finishing top of the qualifiers while lone Dutch gymnast Epke Zonderland, twice a world silver medallist, led the way into the high bar final with a daring routine. (Editing by Justin Palmer)