LONDON, July 30 China's gymnasts stormed to the
men's team gold on Monday while Japan lodged a last-gasp appeal
to walk away with silver ahead of Britain on a dramatic day at
the North Greenwich Arena.
Two days after finishing a lowly sixth in qualifying, China
pulled themselves together to retain their title with a score of
275.997.
Japan were trailing in second place going into the final
rotation but appeared to have dropped out of the medals when
Kohei Uchimura completed a messy dismount from the pommel horse
to draw a low score from the judges.
That sparked jubilant celebrations among the British fans as
it showed they had finished second with Ukraine third.
But Japan lodged an appeal against triple world all-around
champion Uchimura's pommel horse score and, after a delay of 15
minutes, the judges revised his score to lift the Asian nation
back into second.
The home fans booed the result as Britain were pushed back
into third but despite the demotion they still picked up their
first men's team medal for a century.
