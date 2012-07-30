(Adds details, quotes and byline)
By Clare Fallon
LONDON, July 30 China's gymnasts stormed to the
men's team gold at the Olympics on Monday while Japan lodged a
last-gasp appeal to walk away with silver ahead of Britain on a
dramatic evening at the North Greenwich Arena.
Two days after finishing a lowly sixth in qualifying, China
pulled themselves together to retain their title with a score of
275.997.
Japan were in second place going into the final rotation but
appeared to have dropped out of the medals when triple world
all-around champion Kohei Uchimura, the last man to compete,
completed a messy dismount from the pommel horse to draw a low
score from the judges.
That sparked loud celebrations among the British fans as it
meant their team had finished second, with Ukraine third.
Japan, however, lodged an appeal against Uchimura's score
and all eyes turned to the giant screen above the arena as
gymnasts, fans and media waited for news.
For nearly 15 minutes, officials huddled in deliberation
before announcing that Uchimura's pommel horse score had been
increased by 0.7 points, bumping Japan up to silver medal
position, 0.241 ahead of Britain who were demoted to bronze.
Ukraine, who had already been celebrating before the appeal
was announced, were pushed out of the medals into fourth place.
The crowd booed the judges as they left the arena but
Britain's gymnasts still had big smiles on their faces, knowing
they had won their first Olympic team medal in a century.
In all the late drama, the disappointment of the United
States team went almost overlooked. Top dogs in qualifying, they
had a series of mishaps and ended up fifth.
On the pommel horse, John Orozco lost his rhythm and sat for
a moment on the end of the apparatus, while Danell Leyva came
off altogether. Orozco looked close to tears afterwards, and
again after a disappointing vault.
Japan had to overcome a major mishap of their own when Koji
Yamamuro was injured as he crash-landed on to his knees and head
from the vault.
PIGGY-BACK RIDE
Yamamuro, all-around bronze medallist at last year's world
championships, hopped off the competition podium on his right
foot and was given a piggy-back ride out of the arena by a team
coach. He had been due to also compete on the pommel horse but
his place was taken by Kazuhito Tanaka.
When Japan came out for the medals ceremony, Yamamuro was
carried between two team mates and hopped to his place on the
second step of the medals podium.
Yamamuro's injury may jeopardise his participation in
Wednesday's all-around individual final and the vault final next
Monday.
China's consistent scoring allowed them to take the lead
after the second rotation and the world champions looked back.
Chen Yibing contributed a 15.800 on the rings, the apparatus
he has won Olympic and world gold on, and Feng Zhe had 16.216 on
the vault.
Guo Weiyang, a late substitute for 2004 Olympic pommel horse
champion Teng Haibin who was injured in training earlier this
month, had been blamed by team mates for the poor qualifying
showing but he proved his worth on Monday with 15.200 on the
parallel bars.
Britain started strongly with 15.966 on the pommel horse
from 2008 Olympic bronze medallist Louis Smith, a score that
remained unbeaten for the rest of the day.
Sam Oldham's fall from the horizontal bar cost them but they
were still able to clinch the nation's first team medal since a
bronze at the 1912 Games.
As Britain were lining up with China and Japan for the
medals ceremony, Ukraine's dejected gymnasts trooped dejectedly
past waiting media without speaking.
Coach Yuliy Kuksenkov did stop to talk though, telling
reporters: "They did well, they fought, they competed, but
unfortunately some kind of subjectivity got in the way of
today's competition, probably that played a role.
"The boys deserved a medal ... I think we deserved silver."
(Additional reporting by Mark Trevelyan
Williams)