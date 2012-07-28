By Pritha Sarkar
| LONDON, July 28
LONDON, July 28 When Bulgarian Jordan Jovtchev
completed his dismount from the rings on Saturday, he barely
managed to lift his aching arms as he waved and saluted the
cheering crowd before his fellow competitors rushed to shake his
hands.
It was the act of an elder statesman who had just competed
for the last time at his sixth and final Olympics.
Except it wasn't.
Twenty minutes later, the 39-year-old looked totally stumped
as he sat slumped on a chair in the competitors' pit as the
scoreboard flashed up to show that he would have to do it all
over again.
For a man competing with a partially torn bicep and a
"half-way broken wrist", it was little wonder he seemed totally
underwhelmed when it came to light that he had squeezed into the
final by just 0.08 of a point.
The thought of punishing his battered and bruised body for
another nine days training for the Aug.6 final was simply too
much.
His coach Krasimir Dunev, who competed alongside his
not-so-young charge in the 1992 and 1996 Olympics, could not
hide his joy though as he punched the air with both fists before
wrapping his arms around a dazed Jovtchev.
"I'm tired now. I didn't even hope I would make the final, I
just told Kras 'I'm finished' and now I've got to go again,"
said the salt-and-pepper haired Jovtchev, who owns four Olympic
medals but is missing gold.
Since winning his first international medal in 1995,
Jovtchev has scooped four at the Olympics, 13 at the world
championships and nine at the Europeans.
Asked if he had any chance to get a medal in London, he
replied: "No chance. I'm far from that idea because I barely
made the finals. It doesn't look good for the medals.
"I have a partially torn bicep muscle, my wrist is half way
broken," he added, rolling up his sleeve to show his badly
chapped right wrist.
"I'm almost 40, I've hung around longer than I needed to."
As his other day job is that of being the president of the
Bulgarian gymnastics federation, he hopes his longevity will
spur on others to follow in his footsteps.
"By me being here I'm getting support for the next
generation. We're building a new gym as government is helping us
now.
"We don't have anybody else making a name yet. We have good
kids but they are 12, 13. It's an inspiration for the young guys
to see me hanging around. Hopefully eventually they will make a
name."
(Editing by Justin Palmer)