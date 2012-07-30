By Mark Trevelyan
LONDON, July 30 U.S. gymnast John Orozco endured
successive disasters as the United States slumped to finish
fifth in Monday's team final, two days after raising hopes of
gold by qualifying in first place.
Orozco, the fourth best all-round gymnast in Saturday's
qualifying, faltered twice on the pommel horse, briefly sitting
down, and then fell on his vault.
He was taken aside by his coach for a pep talk after the
pommel, and looked tearful following the vault, but recovered to
complete strong routines in the parallel bars and horizontal
bar.
It was a disappointing day for the Americans, who found
themselves languishing in eighth and last place at the halfway
stage of the competition. Though they clawed back three places
on the last three rotations, they never looked like capturing
the medals, which went to China, Japan and Britain.
"After the vault, for me it was like: 'That's two routines I
already destroyed.' I wasn't feeling great personally," Orozco
told reporters, admitting he "wasn't exactly confident" as he
approached the board.
The 19-year-old from the Bronx scored 12.733 for the horse
and 14.600 for the vault, in a sport where an outstanding mark
is around 16 or over. With his team mates, he now has two days
to pick himself up before the individual finals.
"Right now it's over, I don't feel fantastic about it, but
all I can do is look forward to the future," he said.
Reflecting on the worst U.S. men's team result at the
Olympics since coming fifth at Sydney in 2000, trainer Kevin
Mazeika told reporters: "It was just one of those days. It's
sport, and that stuff happens."
With strength across all disciplines, the Americans had been
hoping for their first team gold since Los Angeles in 1984, but
as on previous occasions, the pommel horse proved their nemesis.
Danell Leyva, the top all-around individual qualifier,
promised the team would draw motivation from Monday's setback.
"We're going to use this as fuel," he said.
"Of course it's real easy to just sit back and mope and be
depressed about what happened. But what we're about - not only
me, I know the rest of these guys and the rest of the U.S. in
any sport - we're about getting back up and fighting even harder
and showing that's not all we can do."
Head of USA Gymnastics Steve Penny said the team had paid
the price for a poor start. "Little mistakes become big mistakes
at the Olympic Games, and they're hard to overcome when you've
got all these great teams."
He predicted the team would rally in time for Wednesday.
"When you have an event like this today, you're motivated to
come back and prove you're better than what you showed today.
Our guys know that they're better than fifth place."
