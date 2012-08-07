LONDON Aug 7 Not far from the Des Moines home
of U.S. Olympic gymnastics team head coach Liang Chow sits a
famed baseball diamond, an Iowa landmark that featured in the
Hollywood movie "Field of Dreams".
In the movie a voice tells farmer Ray Kinsella to build a
diamond in his cornfield, and the eight dead players from the
Chicago Black Sox scandal show up to play.
In another Iowa cornfield, Chow also heard a voice; his own,
telling him to build a gym, and gymnasts have come in
ever-increasing numbers looking to realise their Olympic dreams.
Among them was Gabby Douglas, a precocious 14-year-old
African-American determined to be the best, who talked her
mother into letting her move halfway across the United States
convinced Chow could mould her into a champion.
Two years later, Douglas is a double gold medallist at the
London Games and America's Olympic sweetheart having been passed
the torch from another Chow pupil, 2007 world champion and 2008
Olympic all-round silver medallist Shawn Johnson.
"Yes, yes, I know of this place (Field of Dreams)," Chow
told Reuters on Tuesday. "I feel like I am living in a dream
world.
"As a coach you cannot find a better feeling, number one
demonstrating your ability and number two helping the younger
generation reach their goals.
"Educating kids gives me a huge, huge happiness on a daily
basis."
Chow, who seems to be able to grow young girls into world
and Olympic champions as easily as farmers grow corn in the
Hawkeye State, is living his own American Dream after spending
half his life in China's state-run sports system.
STARTED AT FIVE
Identified at a young age for his tumbling prowess, Chow
entered the Chinese sports pipeline at five years old and
remained there into his twenties, winning numerous Chinese
national titles and sharing in a team bronze medal at the 1989
world championships.
But after a string of injuries Chow's competitive career was
over and at 23 he began to seek new adventures and challenges.
In 1991, at the urging of his aunt, Chow landed in Des
Moines where he studied and took a part-time job coaching the
University of Iowa's gymnastics team. He also made a side deal
with members of the men's squad that he demonstrate some moves
in exchange for teaching him "proper English".
"It was very hard because I was already had an established
situation in China, I was a well-known athlete and it was hard
for me to settle in Iowa as a student," recalled Chow. "When you
are 23-year-old young man you don't think that much about
things.
"You are free, you just want to see what is out there and
discover things yourself.
"I wanted discover what America looked like."
At the moment, things could not look better for Chow and his
wife Liwen Zhuang, also a former member of the Chinese gymnastic
team. The Chow Gymnastics and Dance Institute hosts everything
from birthday parties to U.S. national team training camps.
Chow brought very little with him when he left China other
than the knowledge gleaned from nearly two decades of
international competition and surviving in the Chinese sporting
pressure cooker. Those experiences are the currency on which his
gymnastics empire is built.
"I took many gold medals as a gymnast but the biggest
benefits me is that gymnastics training made who I am as a
person, as a coach, as businessman, teaching me to stay on top
things," said Chow. "As a gymnast I trained very hard, pushed
myself very hard.
"I was a self-motivated boy, I wanted to be a winner even
though I was not the most attentive kid on the team.
"I trained harder, put more effort, more time into the gym.
Those things really benefited me."
PICTURE OF CALM
Chow laughs easily but demands the same kind of effort from
those who come to him looking to become Olympic champions.
He is a picture of calm in the whirlwind of action around an
Olympic competition, gliding in to talk to one of his girls then
sliding back into the shadows.
When necessary, Chow knows how to make his points as he did
with Douglas just prior to the start of the Olympic competition
when he thought she was losing focus.
A few days later, Douglas was locked in on her gold medal
target like a laser-guided missile, helping the United States to
their first team title in 16 years. Two day later she claimed
gymnastics' biggest prize, the Olympic all-round crown, and
along with a big hug from her coach.
It was a similar scene that Douglas witnessed while watching
the Beijing Olympics on television four years earlier in that
convinced her Chow was her man.
Seeing how Chow interacted with Johnson and the other U.S.
gymnasts, Douglas felt an instant connection and knew Iowa was
where her future lay.
"I wanted to make my Olympic dreams a reality, so I told my
mother 'I need a better coach'," said Douglas, who was living in
Virginia Beach, Virginia.
"I saw Shawn at the Olympics and I was like, "Wow, Chow's so
happy and he has such faith in you.' I wanted to be there."
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)