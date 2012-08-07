(Adds quotes and details)
By Clare Fallon
LONDON Aug 7 China's Deng Linlin beat her
compatriot Sui Lu, the world champion, to the Olympic balance
beam title on the final day of artistic gymnastics at the London
Games on Tuesday.
Deng, herself world champion on the apparatus in 2009, gave
China their fourth gymnastics gold medal of the Games, an hour
after Feng Zhe had won the parallel bars title.
Sui, competing first, pulled off a difficult routine but
cried on her coach's shoulder after Deng surpassed her by 0.1
points with a score of 15.600 at the North Greenwich Arena.
Aly Raisman snatched the bronze medal from 2004 champion
Catalina Ponor of Romania on a tiebreak after the judges
increased the difficulty element of her score following a review
requested by the United States team, upping her final mark.
While Ponor, who came out of retirement last year, left the
arena stony-faced after being demoted to fourth, the American
was all smiles having just missed out on all-around bronze
because of the same tiebreak rule last Thursday.
Introduced at the behest of the International Olympic
Committee (IOC) to rule out double medals, the system takes into
account execution scores to separate two gymnasts who accumulate
the same total. The rule gave the edge to Raisman by 0.3.
AGE ALLEGATIONS
Deng was part of the Chinese line-up who won team gold in
Beijing four years ago and who faced allegations of fielding
under-age gymnasts, charges the 2008 hosts denied.
The 1.46-metre gymnast, whose age is officially given as 20,
produced a routine full of difficult combinations, finishing
with two backflips, a double-pike dismount and a huge smile as
she saluted the judges.
She said the gold medal compensated for disappointment in
the team event when she fell from the beam and China finished
fourth.
"After the team event I was depressed," she told reporters
through an interpreter. "Motivation for this event came from my
coach and other team mates so I was able to recover and prepare
for this."
American Gabby Douglas, who dazzled to win the all-around
title here, finished seventh after missing her footing on a
half-turn and swinging underneath the 10-centimetre wide beam
before falling off.
All-around silver medallist Victoria Komova also came off,
remounted and then sat down on landing. She finished last of the
eight finalists, with 13.166.
Komova, daughter of 1985 world team champion Vera
Kolesnikova, told reporters: "I was not very lucky at these
Olympics. I failed them 100 percent.
"I don't know if I will continue sports," added the
17-year-old, who cried after finishing second in the all-around
and team events last week.
"I will go back home take some time off and think through
the situation. My parents say everything is okay, but I don't
feel that."
Larisa Iordache, who helped Romania to win team bronze, came
into the final as a replacement for injured compatriot Diana
Bulimar but she also fell, toppling off the end of the apparatus
as she finished sixth.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)