LONDON Aug 7 American Aly Raisman won the
women's floor exercise title in the final artistic gymnastics
event at the London Games on Tuesday after defending champion
Sandra Izbasa fell on her last tumble.
Raisman added gold to the bronze she had earned for the
balance beam 90 minutes earlier and the team gold she helped the
United States to win a week ago.
Romanian Catalina Ponor, demoted to fourth on the beam after
the Americans won an appeal on Raisman's score, had the
compensation of floor silver while Russia's Aliya Mustafina took
bronze.
American Jordyn Wieber, who missed the chance to qualify for
the all-around final here despite being world champion, went
home with no individual medals, finishing seventh on the floor
after stepping out of bounds twice.
The only woman behind her was Izbasa who crashed to her
knees as she tried to land her final tumbling pass and incurred
a penalty of 0.3 points.
