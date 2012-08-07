LONDON Aug 7 American all-around gymnastics world champion Jordyn Wieber, who came into the London Olympics with high hopes but left without an individual medal, has a suspected stress fracture in her leg, her coach John Geddert said after the competition ended on Tuesday.

"It hasn't been verified by MRI but there's all the signs of a stress fracture and she's had problems since training camp (in July)," Geddert told reporters after Wieber finished the floor exercise final a disappointing seventh.

Geddert said the injury was either in the ankle or fibula.

Wieber, 17, performed her routine on the floor - the only apparatus final she qualified for - with strapping on her right ankle.

After winning the all-around title in Tokyo last October, she had been expected to be the leading light of the American team in London.

She was outshone, however, by team mates Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman who finished second and third in qualifying. With Wieber fourth, she missed the cut for the all-around final as no nation is allowed to enter more than two gymnasts.

Wieber returned to help the American women win their first team gold since 1996 last Tuesday but her scores looked poor compared to her team mates.

Douglas, 16, went on to win the all-around gold while Raisman took a gold and a bronze in the apparatus finals. (Reporting by Clare Fallon; Editing by Alan Baldwin)