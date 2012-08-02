LONDON Aug 2 Sixteen-year-old Gabby Douglas
took the Olympic Games by storm on Thursday when she won the
all-around gold medal ahead of Russian Victoria Komova.
Komova was reduced to tears for the second time in three
days when Douglas pipped her to the title by 0.259 of a point
after producing the day's best performances on the vault and the
beam.
Aliya Mustafina, who with Komova took team silver behind the
Americans on Tuesday, clung on for bronze despite a fall from
the beam. She and Douglas's compatriot Aly Raisman finished with
the same total but the Russian won the medal on the tiebreak
rule.
Douglas, dubbed the "Flying Squirrel" for the shape she
produces on the bars, was watched from the stands by team mate
and world champion Jordyn Wieber, who had come into the Games
touted as the favourite for Thursday's honours but failed to
qualify for the final.
(Reporting by Clare Fallon; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)