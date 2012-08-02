LONDON, Aug 2 Gabrielle Douglas of the United
States won the Olympic gold medal in the women's gymnastics
individual all-around competition on Thursday. Russia's Victoria
Komova won the silver medal and Russia's Aliya Mustafina won the
bronze.
Results Table
Overall
1. Gabrielle Douglas (U.S.) 62.232
2. Victoria Komova (Russia) 61.973
3. Aliya Mustafina (Russia) 59.566
4. Alexandra Raisman (U.S.) 59.566
5. Sandra Izbasa (Romania) 58.833
6. Deng Linlin (China) 58.399
7. Huang Qiushuang (China) 58.115
8. Vanessa Ferrari (Italy) 57.999
9. Larisa Iordache (Romania) 57.965
10. Elisabeth Seitz (Germany) 57.365
11. Asuka Teramoto (Japan) 57.332
12. Celine van Gerner (Netherlands) 57.232
13. Rebecca Tunney (Britain) 56.932
14. Giulia Steingruber (Switzerland) 56.148
15. Emily Little (Australia) 55.765
16. Rie Tanaka (Japan) 55.632
17. Dominique Pegg (Canada) 55.565
18. Jessica Lopez (Venezuela) 55.500
19. Marta Pihan-Kulesza (Poland) 55.465
20. Ashleigh Brennan (Australia) 55.332
21. Carlotta Ferlito (Italy) 55.098
22. Sofia Gomez (Guatemala) 54.899
23. Aurelie Malaussena (France) 50.166
24. Hannah Whelan (Britain) 41.999