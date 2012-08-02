(Adds quotes and details)
By Clare Fallon
LONDON Aug 2 Smiling 16-year-old Gabby Douglas
took the Olympic Games by storm on Thursday when she won the
all-around gold medal ahead of Russian Victoria Komova.
Komova was reduced to tears for the second time in three
days when American Douglas pipped her to the title by 0.259 of a
point after producing the day's best performances on the vault
and the beam.
Aliya Mustafina, who with Komova was disappointed to take
team silver behind the Americans on Tuesday, clung on for bronze
despite a fall from the beam. She and Douglas's compatriot Aly
Raisman finished with the same total but the Russian won the
medal on the tiebreak rule.
Douglas, dubbed the "Flying Squirrel" for the shape she
produces on the bars, was watched from the stands by team mate
and world champion Jordyn Wieber, who had come into the Games
touted as the favourite for Thursday's honours but failed to
qualify for the final.
Rules and regulations seem to be plaguing the Americans
here. Wieber finished fourth in qualifying for the all-around
but missed the cut since each nation is allowed only two women
in the final. As Douglas and Raisman ranked above her in the
preliminaries, Wieber was demoted to the role of spectator at
the North Greenwich Arena on Thursday.
Raisman lost out on bronze despite finishing off with the
second-best floor routine of the evening under the rule which
separates equally-placed contestants by totting up the totals of
their three best apparatus.
Douglas, though, was beyond the reach of such concerns,
leading from the first of the four rotations when she was the
opener on the vault.
A slight hop sideways on landing could have cost her but all
her rivals fluffed their landings, with Komova stumbling
sideways right off the mat.
Raisman banged her foot on one of the asymmetric bars in the
second routine and began to look concerned. Douglas, for all her
prowess on the apparatus, was beaten by the two Russians, with
Mustafina scoring a high 16.100, but the American stayed in the
lead.
TEARFUL KOMOVA
With Douglas and the 17-year-old Komova duelling for the
gold, their team mates were left to fight for bronze and
Mustafina looked to have thrown away her chances when she came
off the beam attempting to land a twisting somersault.
Her score was a low 13.633 and Raisman took to the narrow
piece of wood knowing she could take advantage. Her hopes
shrivelled, though, when she only just saved herself from
overbalancing and then wobbled precariously on a spin and she
dropped to fifth place.
Though she recovered with 15.133 on the floor, where she won
a world bronze medal last October, it was not enough to put her
ahead of 2010 world all-around champion Mustafina.
Komova was last on the floor and Raisman stood with her arm
around Douglas as they waited for the giant scoreboard, high
above them, to show their fate. Seconds later, only Douglas was
celebrating.
As Raisman bit her lip and Komova slumped in a chair and
covered her face with both hands, Douglas climbed on to the dais
by the vault run-up and waved to the wildly cheering and
flag-waving American fans.
Her victory was another feather in the cap of Chinese-born
coach Liang Chow who coached another American, Shawn Johnson, to
all-around silver and beam gold at the Beijing Olympics four
years ago.
"It just feels amazing to be called the Olympic champion,"
Douglas told a news conference, chattering at high speed. "I am
on cloud nine."
Douglas said she thrived on the pressure of big competition.
"It helps me and motivates me," she said. "It definitely pumps
you up and you want to stick every landing and do sharp
movements."
Asked if she had stayed focused or had tracked the scores of
her rivals, Douglas admitted to having "a quick peek" at the
scoreboard, prompting Chow, who was sitting beside her, to laugh
and say: "She broke the rules."
So when had she had this quick peek, a journalist asked.
Douglas smiled. "I looked up after the vault... and the bars...
and the beam... and the floor," she admitted, prompting more
chuckling from her coach of nearly three years.
Komova, by contrast, cut a dejected figure despite helping
Russia to get their best all-around showing as an independent
nation, and was unimpressed with the colour of her medal,
putting it in her pocket before she faced reporters waiting to
talk to her.
"It was too heavy," she said through a translator. "I am
still upset because it could have been gold."
