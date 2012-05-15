DALLAS May 14 Olympic all-around gymnastics
champion Nastia Liukin is relishing the exhaustion of intense
training in her rushed bid to represent the United States at the
London Games.
The 22-year-old will compete for the first time in three
years at the U.S. Classic in Chicago in less than two weeks, but
is battling to hose down expectations even as her anticipation
grows.
"I'm trying not to have too many expectations because it has
been quite a few years since I've competed, but my excitement is
building," Liukin told a throng of reporters at the U.S. Olympic
Media Summit on Monday.
"Walking home and walking up my stairs and being so
exhausted you can hardly walk, that's the best feeling now. It's
a sense of accomplishment of the day."
Two weeks after the Classic, Liukin heads to the national
championships where she will have to produce good enough results
to qualify for the Olympic trials at the end of June in San
Jose, California.
Wearing mini black shorts under a red team jersey, and
perched on black, platform shoes with five-inch heels, Liukin
projected a touch of glamour among other gymnastic hopefuls
decked out in sweatsuits and warm-up jackets early in the
morning.
The daughter of double Olympic gold medallist Valeri Liukin
and rhythmic gymnast Anna Kotchnova, who emigrated to the United
States from the then-Soviet Union, Liukin won five Olympic
medals at Beijing.
Apart from the coveted all-around title, Liukin clinched
women's team silver, individual silvers on the beam and the
bars, and a bronze in the floor exercise.
Despite her star quality and undeniable pedigree, Liukin
knows reputation alone will not carry her onto the U.S. team and
will have to battle the younger gymnasts who teamed up to win
world championship honours last October in Tokyo.
Teams are now comprised of five members rather than six, and
selectors must find the right combination to thrive in the team
event, in which three scores must be counted in each discipline.
PUZZLE PIECE
Liukin will focus on her two best events, the uneven bars
and balance beam, in her bid to impress the selectors.
"It's always a puzzle piece," she said about the selection
process. "You have to really strategize. For team finals, it's
three up, three count in each event. You have to make sure you
have three great bar scores, three great beam scores.
"My beam is definitely ready. Bars has been one of the
things slower to come back even though it's my best and
strongest event. You have to have more endurance and strength."
Liukin spent her years away from competition representing a
variety of sponsors, creating a fashion line and serving as the
athlete representative for U.S. gymnastics and the international
federation (FIG).
Although turning away from competition following the 2009
nationals, Liukin never stopped training, and worked out
informally in her family's gyms in the Dallas area.
"Gymnastics, especially in my family, is more than a sport.
It's our life, it's our careers, it's our family business, she
said.
"It's been a very hard journey, these last six months and
there's definitely a lot ahead of me in these next few months.
"I'm excited to be where I'm at, to be able to do gymnastics
again. I've missed being able to flip in the air, flip on the
beam and swing on the bars."
Despite the intensity and toil involved in her London
preparations, Liukin said she would be content even if her
Olympic bid fell flat, and plans to enrol in New York University
in January to study sports management.
"I'm showing the younger generation your career doesn't have
to be over when you're 16-years-old," she said.
"If that's what you love to do, you should be able to do it
as long as you can."
