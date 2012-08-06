Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON Aug 6 Aliya Mustafina upset the favourites by taking the gold medal on the asymmetric bars in the gymnastics apparatus finals at the London Olympics on Monday after all-around champion Gabby Douglas fluffed her routine.
Mustafina collected Russia's first gymnastics gold here, finishing with 16.133, 0.2 points ahead of defending champion He Kexin of China.
Home favourite Beth Tweddle bade farewell to the Olympics at the age of 27 with a bronze medal to add her contribution to the British team's best tally in the sport.
American teenager Douglas, competing last, took a free swing after hesitating on the higher bar and suffered with a score of 14.900 and last place. (Reporting by Clare Fallon; Editing by Mark Meadows)
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.