LONDON, July 29 Britain's Beth Tweddle won the
Olympic women's gymnastics uneven bars qualification at the 2012
London Games on Sunday with 16.133 points at North Greenwich
Arena in London, qualifying for the next round.
Results Table
1. Beth Tweddle (Britain) 16.133 Q points
2. He Kexin (China) 15.966 Q
3. Victoria Komova (Russia) 15.833 Q
4. Yao Jinnan (China) 15.766 Q
5. Aliya Mustafina (Russia) 15.700 Q
6. Gabrielle Douglas (U.S.) 15.333 Q
7. Huang Qiushuang (China) 15.266
8. Elisabeth Seitz (Germany) 15.166 Q
9. Koko Tsurumi (Japan) 15.033 Q
10. Celine van Gerner (Netherlands) 14.866
11. Kyla Ross (U.S.) 14.866
12. Jordyn Wieber (U.S.) 14.833
13. Rebecca Tunney (Britain) 14.825
14. Rie Tanaka (Japan) 14.633
15. Asuka Teramoto (Japan) 14.566
16. Brittany Rogers (Canada) 14.500
17. Youna Dufournet (France) 14.500
18. Kristina Vaculik (Canada) 14.366
19. Kim Bui (Germany) 14.300
20. Jessica Lopez (Venezuela) 14.266
21. Vanessa Ferrari (Italy) 14.233
22. Hannah Whelan (Britain) 14.200
23. Alexandra Raisman (U.S.) 14.166
24. Deng Linlin (China) 14.166
25. Kristyna Palesova (Czech Republic) 14.133
26. Larisa Iordache (Romania) 14.100
27. Marta Pihan-Kulesza (Poland) 14.033
28. Anastasia Grishina (Russia) 14.033
29. Larrissa Miller (Australia) 14.025
30. Diana Bulimar (Romania) 14.000