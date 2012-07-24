By Pritha Sarkar
| LONDON, July 24
LONDON, July 24 She is the only British gymnast
to have won world titles and she is the most decorated gymnast
to have emerged from the British Isles with nine international
gold medals, yet it seems London Olympics officials do not know
who Beth Tweddle is.
"They can't even get my name right," a bemused Tweddle
exclaimed as she grabbed the black-and-white nameplate placed in
front of her for Monday's Olympic news conference and rolled her
eyes while reading out "Tweedle".
"Tweedle" is turning out to be the bane of Tweddle's life as
it seems no one can get her name right.
When she invented what she called was her 'wow' move on the
asymmetric bars -- a manoeuvre in which she grabs the bar with
her hands crossed -- the International Gymnastics Federation
(FIG) rewarded her by naming it after her.
Except, it is called 'the Tweedle'.
For an athlete who has been competing at the highest level
for over a decade and won three world titles, Tweddle would have
thought her governing body and her country would have come to
grips with her name by now.
If she wins a gold on the bars, chances are no one will get
her name wrong again.
However, after having surgery just 12 weeks before the Games
to repair damaged knee cartilage, Tweddle is simply thankful to
have made it to east London.
"At the start of the year there was a lot more pressure on
me (to win a medal) but with having had the injury, I'm just
glad to be here. Everyone is telling me to enjoy it. I've got no
expectations," the 27-year-old said.
For a woman who has dealt with three shoulder surgeries,
seven feet operations and whose left ankle is held together by
pins, the scars from the latest setback were not simply skin
deep.
She thought her dreams of competing at an Olympics at home
were all but over and admitted she "dissolved into tears" before
her long-time coach Amanda Reddin urged her to think positively.
That belief, and a noisy ice machine she keeps strapped to
her knee every night, helped to speed up Tweddle's rehab and get
her ready to compete at the North Greenwich Arena from Sunday.
"I do still sleep with my ice machine but luckily I've got a
single room so I'm not keeping anyone else awake," the
27-year-old said.
"My body is fully fit now. Obviously, it was a bit touch and
go with the knee, and I've proved to selectors I'm fully fit.
I've got a full bars routine. Pretty much a full floor routine."
While Tweddle has abandoned hopes of chasing individual
glory on the floor exercise to spare her knees from all the
pounding it would take from the tumbling combinations, she would
like nothing better than to sign off from her third and final
Olympics with a medal on the asymmetric bars.
"I think it would just be the finishing item," said the
Briton, who was denied a bronze in Beijing four years ago after
a slight adjustment on her dismount left her a fraction of a
point outside the medals.
"The world titles would still take pride of place, I was the
first British person to do it, but obviously it would be an
amazing way to finish my career."
