LONDON Aug 10 Modern dance pioneer Isadora
Duncan could have had a crack at gold in the Olympic rhythmic
gymnastics - but is it art or sport?
A mixture of both would be the answer from Slava Corn, the
Canadian vice-president of the International Gymnastics
Federation (FIG).
Look past the spangly outifts, fixed grins and thick layers
of make-up. Detractors may shake their heads in bewilderment
over all this multi-coloured kitsch but just watch what the
gymnasts can do with a twirling hoop or a swirling ribbon.
"This sport has a difficulty score which is the content and
it has an artistic score which is the performance and the
presentation," Corn told Reuters.
"It is a sport in our minds but obviously it does have a
huge artistic component. For us it is a sport expressed in an
artistic way."
Among the gymnasts you can see the wafting and willowy
influence of Duncan, widely regarded as the founder of modern
dance, whose passion for flowing scarves killed her.
Duncan was a passenger in an open-top car when her silk scarf
got caught in the wheel axle and broke her neck.
"Ballet and all forms of dance have certainly influenced
gymnastics," Corn said.
The music at London's Wembley Arena has been a gloriously
incongruous mix.
The Bulgarian team went for a Beethoven piano sonata.
Germany opted for "Fast Five Cheeky Bits." Azerbaijan's Aliya
Garayeva chose Randy Newman's "You Can Leave Your Hat On" while
China's Deng Senyue hoped Michael Jackson's magic would rub off
on her with "Smooth Criminal".
Lyrics are banned, the gymnasts can use only the tune as
accompaniment. Sounds "such as engines, police sirens and
objects breaking are not allowed," the rules state.
Perpetual motion. Poetry in motion. If they can combine the
two, the gymnasts are up there with top marks but some real
disasters must be avoided.
Never ever let your hoop flutter in the air. Woe betide the
gymnast whose ribbon gets knotted. Always balance your ball
impeccably like a performing seal. For the club-wielding
routine, think drum majorette meets juggler.
In the London 2012 competition, the commentator was lost in
admiration for South Korean Yon Jae-son's hoop routine, telling
the crowd: "She handled her apparatus magnificently."
The gymnasts in their spangly outfits have to sit in the
"kiss and cry" seats in front of the audience waiting to hear
their scores.
Detractors may dismiss the sport as being over the top but
there is no doubting the skills of the gymmasts who start as
young as six perfecting their ball, hoop, club and ribbon
routines.
The crowds lapped it up at Wembley Arena, where Olympic
"Perfect Six" figure skaters Christopher Dean and Jayne
Torvill staged their "Dancing On Ice Live" tour.
So what does Corn say to those all too ready to mock?
"Well my goodness if somebody does eight turns on her toes,
that's a skill," she said. "If they kick an apparatus with their
foot and catch it with their hand, that's a skill. If you
understand dance, you can appreciate what they are doing."
