By Paul Casciato
LONDON Aug 3 China's gold medal-winning
trampolinist Dong Dong has a simple two-word entry for the
journal he has been keeping of his London Games experiences in
the youngest event of the Olympic gymnastics programme.
"I thought about that yesterday and I think I will write 'ha
ha'," the 23-year-old said on Friday after he scored 62.990
points to clinch gold ahead of Russia's Dmitry Ushakov and his
Chinese compatriot Lu Chunlong, the 2008 Beijing champion.
Dong won bronze in Beijing and his exuberant 10-move final
routine won over not only the judges but the crowd, who erupted
in cheers when he left the trampoline exhausted with his arms
around his coach.
Lu said he became a bit emotional during the podium ceremony
with the thought that a nagging injury could rule him out of
further Olympics.
"I was just getting a little bit emotional because this
could be the last Olympics I'm in," he said.
Ushakov soared into the finals after coming second in a
high-flying qualifying round just ahead of Lu and behind Dong
and believing he could leap past for gold.
But he told reporters that Dong did not show his best moves
in the two-phased qualification round, where competitors perform
two voluntary routines, each consisting of 10 consecutive
skills, with a variety of single, double and triple somersaults
with and without twists.
He said Dong's level of difficulty in the final round where
each of the eight competitors have one more voluntary routine of
10 different skills, was at a much higher level of difficulty.
"So in the final he was really stronger," Ushakov said.
Nevertheless, the 22-year-old said he was delighted with
silver and could not wait to telephone his mother, who was
watching at home with his brother and grandmother.
"I will congratulate my mum because it's her medal too and I
will say thank you for everything," he told reporters.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)