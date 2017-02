LONDON Aug 4 Canada's Rosannagh MacLennan bounced to Olympic gold on Saturday in the women's individual trampoline event of the gymnastics with an overall score of 57.305, leaping past China's Huang Shanshan, who took silver.

China's He Wenna took bronze.