LONDON Aug 4 If you've overheard the
trampolinists at the London Games talking about a randy, rudolph
and a barani you might be forgiven for wondering who is this
amorous, red-nosed reindeer hungry for a spicy Indian meal?
Although randy is a colloquial English term for the
amorously inclined, in trampoline-speak it describes one of the
various moves in the set of 10 skills performed consecutively in
a routine by the muscular men and women who have been fighting
it out in amazing aerial battles at the Games this week.
A "randolph" or randy is a front somersault with 2-1/2
twists, while a rudy is a front somersault with 1-1/2 twists and
a barani is a forward somersault with a half-twist rather than a
biryani from your local Indian restaurant.
"Most skills are named after what they are," former British
trampoline champion Paull Smyth told Reuters, but he said some
have been named for their inventors and came out of the sport's
early roots in the United States.
A "miller" for example is a triple twisting double back
somersault named after 1960s and 1970s world champion Wayne
Miller from the USA and a breathtaking part of Canadian Olympic
gold medallist Rosannagh MacLennan's qualifying routine on
Saturday.
Devised in the 1930s at the University of Iowa, the first
modern trampoline was initially used as a training tool for
tumblers, astronauts and athletes.
However, it grew in popularity to such an extent that in
1964 the first ever Trampoline World Championships were held at
the Royal Albert Hall in London.
Since making its Olympic debut at the Sydney Games in 2000,
the sport has consistently featured amazing displays of
acrobatic excellence, with athletes jumping to heights of up to
10 metres.
(Reporting by Paul Casciato)