SAN JOSE, California, June 30 World parallel bars champion Danell Leyva and John Orozco booked their tickets to the London Games by finishing in the top two after the final day of men's competition at the U.S. Olympic trials on Saturday.

Leyva emerged narrowly ahead after a tight battle with Orozco to head the overall standings, based on combined scores from the U.S. gymnastics nationals and the trials, on 368.350.

U.S. all-around champion Orozco, who led going into the final routine of the afternoon at the HP Pavilion before he made a slight error on the parallel bars, was second on 367.400.

"It's very surreal, super unbelievable," an emotional Leyva said in the centre of the arena after he and Orozco were formally introduced to the crowd. "I just finished my Olympic trials and I am so happy to be here."

A teary-eyed Orozco said: "I can't believe that I'm really here right now. We did it".

Jonathan Horton, the 2008 Olympic silver medallist on high bar, was third (361.500). Jake Dalton and Chris Brooks were joint fourth (358.350) but the remaining three spots in the team will be announced on Sunday.

The likely three additions will be Horton, Dalton and Sam Mikulak, who was third in the standings after the first day of competition but took part in only the pommel horse on Saturday due to a sprained left ankle.

Mikulak is one of the rising talents in American gymnastics and his place in the Olympic team had always looked secure.

His average scores from the first three rounds of qualifying were used by USA Gymnastics to determine his marks for the events he did not compete in on Saturday.

Leyva set the tone for his duel with Orozco with a stunning performance in his opening high bar routine, sending the crowd wild as he executed a high level of difficulty to earn 16.300.

He then lost ground on his floor exercise routine after making a surprising error by falling on a strength pose to end with a score of just 14.450.

Less flamboyant than Leyva but more consistent, Orozco closed the gap with rock-solid routines on the floor and pommel horse before edging ahead with a superb performance on the rings.

Orozco increased his lead on the vault with a score of 16.050 but then opened the door for Leyva in the final routine, earning just 14.350 after a slight wobble on the parallel bars.

With a near-capacity crowd of 10,516 watching, Leyva then took his turn on his strongest discipline and delivered in style, earning 15.850 on the parallel bars.

