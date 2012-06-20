By Pritha Sarkar
LONDON, June 20 After struggling with withdrawal
symptoms for the past eight years, three-times Olympic
gymnastics champion Catalina Ponor will refuel her addiction by
making a comeback at the London Games.
"Catalina realised she cannot live without gymnastics. At
one point she said to me 'it's like a drug for me that I can't
live without'," Romanian great Nadia Comaneci told Reuters in a
telephone interview from Oklahoma.
"If you had told someone a few years ago that Catalina is
coming back after not competing for eight years, you'd say
that's not possible. Because in gymnastics even a month or a
year is a long time," added Comaneci, who has been a guiding
force in Ponor's comeback.
Ever since a 14-year-old Comaneci mesmerised the world by
floating over and under the asymmetric bars to land the first
perfect 10 during the 1976 Montreal Olympics, the sport had
become the domain of waif-like Nadia clones from all over the
world.
Ponor, now 24, never fitted into the normal gymnastics
mould.
While most future Olympians subject their bodies to a
relentless training regime from the ages of four or five, Ponor
was not even spotted as a future global champion until she was
15.
She was plucked out of Constanta in 2002, rather than Deva
or Onesti - the hotbeds of Romania's women gymnasts - by
national team coaches Octavian Belu and Mariana Bitang.
As a late bloomer in a sport where young girls end up
drawing pensions from their sporting federations by the time
they hit their late teens, Ponor knew she had a very small
window of opportunity to make her mark on the world stage.
She was barely given a second glance by her international
rivals when she picked up three silvers - team, floor and
balance beam - at the 2003 Anaheim world championships as she
had not competed against them through the various junior ranks.
But the likes of Russian gymnastics queen Svetlana Khorkina
and American favourite Carly Patterson could not ignore the
dark-haired Ponor when she flipped her way to gold on the
balance beam, tumbled her way to glory on the floor and lifted
Romania's women's team to the top of the podium at the 2004
Athens Olympics.
BURNING DESIRE
She may have been dismissed as an outsider by her peers but
Ponor became the first female gymnast since 1988 - and still the
last - to walk around an Olympic Athletes Village parading three
gleaming gold medals around her neck.
It was, though, all over in a flash. In the following year,
then aged 18, Ponor decided she had had enough and at the 2005
worlds she was more interested in dancing the night away in
Melbourne's club hotspots than singing to the tune of then
Romanian coach Nicolae Forminte.
Ponor swapped her leotard for a bikini as her a life became
stuff of tabloid fodder, with her beach photo-shoots becoming a
regular feature in the Romanian press.
But the woman who thought the three Athens golds and five
European golds she won from 2004-2006 would be her lasting
legacy in the sport started to get itchy feet after spending
some time with Comaneci in the United States in 2010, when she
also dabbled in coaching.
The burning desire to succeed was shining bright again. But
would she be able to compete with the current crop of elfin
teenagers who can bend and twist their body in a way Ponor no
longer could?
Comaneci said Ponor had one major advantage.
"She's lucky she did not grow really, really tall. She kept
the petite frame and she didn't go through other major injuries
so this helped her to make her comeback. So she was in a lucky
situation," said Comaneci.
Height has long been the enemy of top-class gymnasts and,
since Ponor's body did not let her down in that area, she was
ready to conquer the rest in a gym.
"The interesting thing is for somebody who went away for
such a long time, she has actually learned a new skill as she
didn't do (asymmetric) bars before. She not only got back to the
form she had before but she's adding new stuff. It's hard to
believe somebody can do that," said Comaneci.
Just how well she can do that was in evidence during last
month's European championships in Brussels. She eclipsed all her
younger rivals on the beam and also helped Romania to the team
gold.
Comaneci put Ponor's success down to her decision to turn
her back on the sport when she did.
"I also quit for six months (after Montreal) because I
didn't want to do gymnastics because I just wanted to be a
regular person. You just want to grow up and experience
something else," she said.
"But she's realised that it's not that great and it's
something she can do later. Because all those episodes happened,
she got back to what she loves. If she had stuck to gymnastics
then, she would not have been competing in London today."
(Editing by John Mehaffey)