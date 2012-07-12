LONDON, July 12 As a virtual unknown, Kohei Uchimura was picked as one of Time magazine's 'Olympic Athletes to Watch' in 2008.

That prediction turned out to be a little premature but four years on, the gymnast now known as 'Super-mura' is expected to be an unstoppable force at the London Games.

The 23-year-old from Nagasaki has been destroying the opposition for the past three years but it will all amount to nothing if he does not grab the all-round gold at the O2 Arena on Aug 1.

The 1.61 metre tall bundle of muscle and energy became the first gymnast, man or woman, to win three successive world all-around golds and has built such an aura of invincibility around him, the once mighty Chinese team could end up chasing shadows during the July 28-Aug 7 competition.

The Chinese national anthem "March of the Volunteers" became an all too familiar sound in 2008 when the hosts won nine of the 14 titles up for grabs - including both the team titles.

Astonishingly, the men picked up seven of the eight golds on offer.

With the fear of flopping in front of their own fans no longer a driving force, China have allowed rival nations to chip away at their defences, however.

As at every Olympics in recent memory, in the women's competition a dainty prodigy is expected to surge into the spotlight.

Many teenagers will try to add their footprints to the gymnastics walk of fame alongside those of Olga Korbut, Nadia Comaneci, Mary Lou Retton and Nastia Liukin.

Every four years, women's artistic gymnastics unveils a new line-up in much the same way that a Formula One team rolls out its latest car - both aiming for supremacy but with a very short shelf life.

SURPRISE WINNER

When competitors spring into action on July 29, diminutive newcomers such as world all-around champion Jordyn Wieber and Gabby Douglas - the surprise winner at the U.S. trials - will be favourites to complete a hat-trick of Olympic success for American women following the success of Carly Patterson in 2004 and Liukin in Beijing.

"I think they're definitely leading contenders," Shannon Miller, the most decorated U.S. gymnast, told Reuters.

"Not that they're the only contenders. Certainly (Russia's) Viktoria Komova is going to be very strong and she's really gunning for that top spot after missing out on the (world) gold medal (to Wieber) just by a slight variation in Tokyo (last year).

"You also can't count the Chinese out of it as well and the Romanians are coming on strong ... but Gabby and Jordan definitely have a leg up right now."

It will not be just the teenyboppers who will be whipping up the screaming fans at the O2 Arena which is more famous for hosting pop concerts than showcasing feats of athletic prowess.

While Liukin was among several 20-something gymnasts who failed to make the Olympic cut, Beth Tweddle, 27, could lift the roof off the domed arena if she finally caps her glittering career with Olympic glory at home.

After an eight-year absence, three-times Athens champion Catalina Ponor, 24, is determined to prove her success at the European championships in May was no fluke while at 37, Germany's Oksana Chusovitina will be out to compete at a record sixth Olympics for a gymnast.

Old enough to be the mother of many of her rivals, the woman who has represented three countries and started competing long before either Wieber or Douglas were born, will not be out just to make up the numbers.

A silver medallist on the vault in Beijing and in Tokyo last year, she will once again try to prove that gymnastics is not just the domain of teenage prodigies. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)