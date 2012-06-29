By Chris Gallagher and Hyun Oh
Japan's rhythmic gymnastics team
has been in intense training for the London Olympics, and now
they are putting on their war paint to get psyched up to compete
on the world's biggest sporting stage.
"After I put on the makeup, it's like a switch has been
turned on for competing," Airi Hatakeyama, 17, said at an event
opened to media to showcase the team's makeup art and new
uniforms.
"It makes me feel like I'm in performance mode and puts me
up to the challenge," she told Reuters as a makeup artist
applied bright red lipstick and eye liner to highlight her
features.
Rhythmic gymnastics, a combination of traditional gymnastics
and dance in which performers use ribbons, hoops and other
apparatus, is well known for the gymnasts' flamboyant costumes
and dramatic makeup, similar to in ballet.
The Japanese team aims for its makeup to be visible as far
as 15 metres away (about 50 feet), the distance at which the
judges sit, and accentuates the corner of the eyes with a "fairy
line" to give the impression of fluttering fairy wings.
Another key is applying liquid foundation and makeup that is
resistant to sweat as the gymnasts perform their routines, which
require not only grace but extreme flexibility, strength and
balance.
London will mark Japan's third Olympic appearance in
rhythmic gymnastics which made its debut in 1984.
Japan has yet to win a medal in the sport and will face
tough competition from the likes of Russia, who took gold in the
previous three Olympics.
Team captain Kotono Tanaka, 20, who made her Olympic debut
in Beijing in 2008, told a news conference she would draw on her
experience to help the team prepare in their quest for their
first medal.
Japan also has an extra incentive to win for a country that
just a year ago was reeling from a massive earthquake and
tsunami that devastated its northeast coast and caused the
world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.
"I'm also from the northeast and my memories of it are
really strong," said Natsuki Fukase, 18, wearing the team's pink
musical-note themed uniform.
"We want to give top performances at the Olympics to bring
smiles to Japanese people's faces and give them energy," she
said.
