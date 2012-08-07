LONDON Aug 7 Gabby Douglas, the first U.S.
gymnast to win the Olympic all-around and team gold medals at
the same Games, faltered for the second consecutive day on
Tuesday when she tumbled off the balance beam on the final day
of the artistic programme.
The American teenager, showing signs of mental and physical
fatigue, finished last on the asymmetric bars on Monday and
seventh a day later when she fell after missing her footing on a
half-turn.
It was also another disappointing session for team mate
Jordyn Wieber, the world all-around champion who failed to make
the Olympic final.
Wieber, suffering from a suspected stress fracture according
to her coach, twice stepped out of bounds in the floor exercise.
She finished seventh and will return home without an individual
medal.
At the other end of the spectrum, Aly Raisman won a third
and final gold for the American woman when she finished first on
the floor after winning a bronze on the beam following an
appeal. She was elevated to third place at the expense of
Romanian Catalina Ponor.
Douglas, enviably composed but clearly tired after a
demanding Olympic programme said the result was a
disappointment, not a disaster.
"I just rushed myself and missed my footing," she said.
"We're 16-year-olds, we have a lot of pressure on our
shoulders. It's not about winning or losing, it's about putting
your all into it.
"You know you have made it here and your dreams have come
true. You don't lose, you just technically have a bad day.
"We all make mistakes and we are human; it's not our time to
shine, if it isn't it isn't."
U.S. head coach Liang Chow, who is also Douglas's personal
coach, said the key had been keeping Douglas focused during the
nine days of competition.
"Focus is the key for every athlete, especially younger
athletes like her. Keeping her focused is the golden key,
keeping her calm and moving forward," he said.
"It was hard, as you could see after the all-around, to get
her focus back because so much was going on around her. But she
accomplished a lot."
Douglas will watch basketball and athletics before returning
to the United States where she will relax on the beach and come
to terms with her new celebrity status.
"It's going to be crazy, there are going to be parades, it's
going to be insane but I'm ready for it," she said. "I made the
history books."
Wieber's coach John Geddert said she knew she had missed out
on individual golds she could have won.
"Not fulfilling her dreams here might add a little bit of
fuel to the fire," he said. "These kids all get a little bit
hungry when they don't achieve what they wanted to get.
"Team gold is what we came for, that's what we focused on.
It's a team sport first."
