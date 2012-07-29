By Pritha Sarkar
| LONDON, July 29
LONDON, July 29 "So English," Shawn Johnson
exclaimed as she eyed a platter of juicy sausages during a
glitzy Olympic party.
When the waitress asked the American: "Would you like one,
mam?" Johnson did not hesitate for a second before shaking her
head to turn down the offer.
This was a party where the recently-retired Johnson could
let down her shiny blonde locks as she did not have to worry
about competing for Team USA at the London Games.
But her instant reaction was perhaps indicative of the body
image demons Johnson has wrestled with for years.
It not only left Johnson feeling "broken down" but also
wishing she had more in common with team mate and fellow Olympic
champion Nastia Liukin because she knew "if I looked like her,
then some of the higher authorities would be happier".
Johnson lit up sporting arenas around the world during a
career in which she won three world titles and four Olympic
medals in 2007 and 2008, but behind the megawatt smile and
bubbly personality she suffered the kind of insecurities that
ruined the lives of many gymnasts.
Standing only 1.55 metres tall and casually dressed in a
cream sleeveless blouse, stretch jeans and beige boots, the
20-year-old Johnson was still turning heads in a venue packed
with dozens of Olympic champions.
After posing for countless photographs, Johnson sat down
with Reuters for an interview arranged by Olympic sponsors
Procter and Gamble to discuss an issue that she feels gymnastics
authorities turn a blind eye to despite it having plagued the
sport for decades.
REUTERS: What caused your body issue problems?
JOHNSON: "We have a cookie cutter image that is deemed
acceptable and it's almost like if you aren't that image, you
aren't accepted in the world today and I fell into it.
Especially in gymnastics, where you're in a leotard, you're
critiqued. I was growing up in a national world stage,
everything that happened, people had an opinion and shared it. I
wasn't cookie cutter, so I didn't make the acceptable image and
it got to me."
REUTERS: If you have insecurities about your body image, is
gymnastics the wrong sport to get into?
JOHNSON: "I definitely think gymnastics is what brought it
out, the insecurities. But I think gymnastics is what helped it
as well. Because it strips you down and makes you find
confidence in yourself. It was hard.
"But no matter what sport I would have been in, it might
have been the same. But gymnastics is a little extreme though.
Because you are so young, and you are told so much at such a
young age that is messes with your mind."
REUTERS: Who was to blame for the way you felt?
JOHNSON: "Society, stereotypes. I don't think it was one
person. It was a simple mentality in our sport that the lighter
you are, the better you look and the better you do.
A lot of people are surprised (that I feel this way) but
everybody has insecurities. I never felt more empowered and
confident than when I was performing."
REUTERS: Were you ever bullied about your body shape?
JOHNSON: "Growing up I wasn't, but bullied in sense of
remarks from the (American) press and remarks from people during
(reality show) Dancing With the Stars, I was. It broke me down
and tore me apart but made me find strength within myself to
build myself back up. I feel stronger now than I've ever been."
REUTERS: How haunted were you by your demons?
JOHNSON: "It's an issue that just kind of built itself, and
built itself, and built itself until it exploded, especially on
Dancing With the Stars. I told myself, 'if you aren't happy with
yourself, then you need to find a way to fix that'."
REUTERS: Did the show make your insecurities worse?
JOHNSON: "Dancing With the Stars made it worse because in
gymnastics, I'd earned the respect of the world by how hard I
had worked. DWTS was more glamorous, people weren't as
forgiving."
REUTERS: Your rivalry with Nastia in gymnastics was often
hyped up and you were often on the podium together. At any point
did you ever wish you had a figure like Nastia?
JOHNSON: "Sometimes I did just because I knew that's what
some people wanted. But it's not what I wanted. I wanted it for
them. I didn't want it for me. I liked my body, I liked my
power, I liked my strength. But I knew if I looked like her,
then some of the higher authorities would be happier."
REUTERS: Did you ever struggle with any eating disorders?
JOHNSON: "I never did, I swear on everything on that. I was
luckily strong enough to not fall into any of that. The mental
part of it can be harder because I kept everything to myself. I
was six percent body fat and I still thought I had to change
something. That is so wrong. It's scary and so many girls go
through it and they shouldn't."
REUTERS: Do you still see gymnasts suffering from eating
disorders?
JOHNSON: "Honestly? Yes. The stereotype is the coaches force
them and it's something that's pushed upon them, but it's not. I
can honestly tell you my coaches never did like that. It's just
the mentality of the sport.
"When you are that young you have society's image of the
thinner you are, and the lighter you are, the higher you flip.
It's something that's brought on by yourself.
"I see my younger team mates, some of them are eight and
they are watching what they eat, they are looking in mirrors and
sucking in their stomach. It breaks my heart as it shouldn't be
like that."
REUTERS: Do you ever say anything?
JOHNSON: "Oh yeah, I take them all out for ice cream. When I
take them out, they ask questions like 'What should I eat?'
'What will help me do better?' It's just the education. If they
had the education, it would make sense to them."
REUTERS: Are gymnastics officials doing enough to address
this issue?
JOHNSON: "I don't think so. It's lack of education. They see
it as we're so young, we'll get through it, we'll grow up and
grow out of it. It should be the complete opposite.
"When the girls are just starting and getting towards the
elite level, they should be going through nutrition classes,
psychology classes and having a good support system around it. I
feel we're left to fend for ourselves too much and that's an
issue.
REUTERS: If you were given the task of tackling the
problem, what would you do?
JOHNSON: "I would give everybody a nutritionist. It all
starts with what they eat. They know if they are thinner and
lighter, then they'll probably look better in a leotard and flip
higher. To them, if they eat less, they're thinner.
"We fall short at the beginning by (not telling them) what's
healthy and what's right and that sets them up for the rest of
their life."
REUTERS: How did your family feel about your battles with
your body image?
JOHNSON: "My family had to sit back and watch me go through
it all and not know how to fix it. Being as you're so young and
you're kind of put in the hands of other people, they couldn't
fix it. They only knew what I told them like going into a
cafeteria and eating as fast as I could so that nobody saw."
REUTERS: Did you parents want you to get out of gymnastics
because of this?
JOHNSON: "They never said it but I'm sure, yes. If you saw
your child struggling through something, why wouldn't you.
They're very relieved I've quit."
