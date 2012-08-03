LONDON Aug 3 Not every athlete who wins a gold
medal at the London Games will
strike it rich. Most will return home to a good pat on the back
and a part-time job, scratching out a sporting career.
American Gabby Douglas will not be among them.
The 16-year-old American gymnast, nicknamed the "Flying
Squirrel", arrived in London as an unknown commodity and will
leave with her stock soaring - rebranded as the newest Olympic
sweetheart, with millions in sponsorships and endorsements
awaiting her at home.
Armed with a cute nickname, a megawatt smile, a compelling
back-story and two gold medals, with maybe more to come in
apparatus finals, fame and fortune await the perky teenager who
only five months ago was an outsider to make the U.S. team.
The race to lock up deals with the Flying Squirrel will
rival any at the Olympics stadium.
Cereal maker Kellogg Co, a U.S. Olympic Committee sponsor,
was among the first out of the starting blocks, getting
Douglas's smiling face on Corn Flakes boxes on Friday just hours
after she had claimed gymnastics' biggest prize - the Olympic
all-round title.
It marked the second consecutive Summer Games Kellogg had
gotten the jump on the competition. It scooped swimming great
Michael Phelps after his eight gold medal performance in Beijing
in 2008, spoiling rival General Mills Inc's tradition of putting
the Games' biggest star on Wheaties.
"SHE'S THE STORY"
"We're fickle, but right now she is absolutely the story,"
Bill Sutton, a former-vice president of marketing for the
National Basketball Association and head of the sports and
entertainment management program at the University of South
Florida, told Reuters.
"Her athletic ability, her age, the event gymnastics, the
number of people who watch gymnastics, the high women's
audience, the fact she is a role model for young women... She's
awesome, it's perfect."
If social media numbers are any gauge, the world has been
captivated by the Flying Squirrel.
Wildfire, a leader in social media marketing software
recently acquired by Google, has analysed which athletes and
countries are dominating social media with regards to the
Olympics and reports that Douglas has seen a 378 percent growth
in page likes over the last week, coinciding with U.S.
President Barack Obama's call to congratulate her ("you just
tore it up ... Stay cool.")
Four of the five most recorded Olympic moments on Thursday
on the video service TiVo were of Douglas's winning the
all-round crown. Only Phelps, who won his 20th Olympic medal,
denied her a clean sweep, coming in at number four.
TWITTER SURGE
Douglas has also seen an explosion in Twitter followers,
going from close to 200,000 to nearly 400,000 overnight.
American swimmer Dara Torres, who competed in five Olympic
Games and won 12 medals, was among Douglas's thousands of
Twitter followers who had messages for the double gold
medallist.
"Congrats to @gabrielledoug, incredible performance...get
ready for the ride!" tweeted Torres.
"She's probably one of the world's most recognizable
athletes at this point so her potential for endorsements is
obviously very strong," said Neal Pilson, head of media
consulting firm Pilson Communications Inc, in Lennox, Mass.
"Clearly she's an extraordinarily interesting, attractive,
fun young lady and I think she's going to have a lot of
proposals to choose from."
Pilson did not want to put a number on Douglas's earning
potential but some experts have pegged it at between $5 million
and $10 million over the next four-year Olympic cycle.
The subject of a pre-Games article in Time magazine, Douglas
shared the cover of Sports Illustrated's Olympic edition with
her "Fierce Five" team mates but the first African-American to
wear the all-round crown looks ready to emerge from the Games as
a marketing dynamo.
"The gold medal alone doesn't get you to first base in
marketing - it's the persona that goes with it," said Lynn
Lashbrook, a Portland, Oregon-based sports agent. "I can't think
of another person in this category: female, young, articulate,
great smile, this is unique.
"This will be off the charts."
From Soviet Olga Korbut in 1972 and Romanian Nadia Comaneci
in 1976 to American Nastia Liukin four years ago in Beijing,
each Summer Games seems to introduce a new precocious talent, an
irresistible charmer who commands the Olympic spotlight leaving
spectators spellbound by her gravity-defying antics.
SEIZING THE MOMENT
While Douglas seized her moment in the arena, so must the
men and women who will represent her as they try to capitalise
on the fame that can be fleeting in the sport of women's
gymnastics.
Four years ago, Liukin, Shawn Johnson and Alicia Sacramone
were the anchors of the U.S. team. When they all failed to earn
a spot in the London squad, their moment in the limelight was
gone.
"I think she will get a lot of endorsements but it will be
short-lived," said Brad Adgate, senior vice-president of
research at Horizon Media. "She's got everything going for her
as a product endorser.
"She's got the qualities Madison Avenue look for and there
has been a very long history of Olympic athletes working as
product endorsers. But these things are not evergreen. You don't
see Mark Spitz doing ads anymore," he added.
"There could be a 12-year-old out there somewhere right now,
who is a young phenom, the Gabby Douglas of 2016."
(Additonal reporting by Melvin Backman and Phil Wahba in New
York; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)