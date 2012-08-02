Aug 2 When Gabby Douglas arrived at the London
Olympics all she wanted
to do was meet Usain Bolt.
But after the 16-year-old American added the Olympic
all-round title to her gymnastics team gold on Thursday, it
might be the world's fastest man seeking a meeting with her.
Dressed in a shimmering pink leotard, Douglas dazzled a
packed North Greenwich Arena with her cheeky personality and a
jaw-dropping exhibition of high-flying acrobatics that heralded
the arrival of the London Games newest sensation.
By the time Douglas was wrapping up her evening with a floor
routine, the gymnast nicknamed the "Flying Squirrel" had the
massive crowd on its feet and eating out of her hand, finishing
with a playful wave before diving into the arms of her coach
Liang Chow.
"It just feels amazing to be called the Olympic champion, so
much hard work, effort and passion and determination in the
gym," Douglas told reporters after claiming gymnastics biggest
prize. "You have to push it every day. It definitely feels
amazing.
"The all-around matters to me. People keep saying I'm the
first black American to win the gold medal and I'm so honoured."
Armed with cute nickname, a megawatt smile, a compelling
back-story and two gold medals with maybe more to come in
apparatus finals, it is certain fame and fortune await the
teenager when she returns home to the United States.
The subject of a pre-Games article in Time magazine, Douglas
shared the cover of Sports Illustrated's Olympic edition with
her "Fierce Five" team mates but the first African-American to
wear the all-round crown looks ready to emerge from the Games as
a marketing dynamo.
From Olga Korbut in 1972 and Nadia Comaneci in 1976 to
Nastia Liukin four years ago in Beijing, each Summer Games seems
to introduce a new precocious talent, an irresistible charmer
who commands the Olympic spotlight leaving spectators spellbound
by their gravity-defying antics.
"I didn't realise that," said Douglas when asked about the
endorsements and opportunities waiting for her. "I just wanted
to seize the moment, you have to learn to seize the moment so it
kind of hasn't sunk in yet."
Seizing the moment will also be on the minds of the men and
women who will market Douglas as they try to capitalise on the
fame that can be fleeting in the sport of women's gymnastics.
CHILDHOOD FASCINATION
Four years ago, Liukin, Shawn Johnson and Alicia Sacramone
were the anchors of the U.S. team. When they all failed to earn
a spot in the London squad, their moment in the limelight was
gone.
While it may seem so, Douglas did not just appear out of
thin air to take her place as America's Olympic sweetheart.
Her dream like most was born out of a childhood fascination
then fashioned into reality by years of numbing training in
gyms, some far away from her Virginia Beach home.
Just 14-years-old but determined to be the best gymnast she
could be, Douglas convinced her mother to let her move to train
with Chow, a coach she felt an instant connection with after
watching his interaction with U.S. gymnasts at the Beijing
Olympics on television.
"I thought it was possible (to make the Olympic team) but
when you look back now, it's like Wow, anything is possible,"
When I moved to Iowa it was a lot of sacrifices but they all
paid off.
"It was definitely a new kind of experience for me. I moved
to Iowa my mom stayed with me in a hotel for a week and then she
left and I moved in with a host family.
"It was definitely different."
When Chow met Douglas, he did not think she would survive in
Iowa.
Dealing with bouts of homesickness and inconsistent
performances it seemed as if Douglas might never earn her place
among the gymnastic elite.
But in the space of exactly five months, Douglas has upset
the gymnastics order at home and abroad. Allowed to compete
unofficially at the American Cup in March, she outscored all the
established women. In the U.S. trials last month, she pipped
world all-around champion Jordyn Wieber to top spot for London.
"It is unusual, she really charged up and made a fantastic
improvement, I don't recall anybody this quickly rising from an
average good gymnast to a fantastic one," said U.S. women's team
co-coordinator Marta Karolyi. "Every single competition she did
better and better, we had to work with her consistency.
"I am so happy for Gabby, she is so much a nice girl,
hardworking and dedicated. She proved that by moving away from
home just to seek higher quality coaching.
"It takes a lot of suffering and hardship until you climb to
the top. It depends on your character how you take those times
and being put down makes you even hungrier.
"She just loves gymnastics and she really loves to be on the
top."
