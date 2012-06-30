* Sprained elbow ends Sloan's Olympic dream
* Suffers injury while warming up on uneven bars
(Adds quotes, detail)
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
SAN JOSE, California, June 29 Former world
all-around champion Bridget Sloan had her Olympic hopes dashed
on Friday when she pulled out of the U.S. gymnastics trials
after spraining her left elbow during practice.
"It's hard to accept but, at the same time, I know that it
was meant for me to be done," the 20-year-old told reporters.
"Everything happens for a reason. Again it's hard but...," she
then trailed off as the tears began to flow.
The 2009 world all-around champion suffered the injury while
warming up on the uneven bars shortly before the scheduled start
of the first day of the women's competition at the HP Pavilion.
Sloan clutched her elbow in pain after a turn on the bars
and briefly received medical attention. She then tried to warm
up for the balance beam before she was escorted out of the
indoor arena by her coach Marvin Sharp.
Soon after, USA Gymnastics officials said Sloan had pulled
out of the competition.
"Bridget has an elbow sprain and it has been determined that
it is in Bridget's best interest to withdraw from the
competition," Dr Larry Nassar, USA Gymnastics medical
coordinator, said in a statement.
Sloan, a member of the silver medal winning U.S. team at the
2008 Beijing Games, was teary-eyed when she later explained that
she had been working on one of her favourite skills, the
'Church', when she suffered the injury.
"As soon as my toes came off, I knew I was a little far and
I wasn't going to make it so I prepared myself for the landing,"
she said.
"I actually landed just as I was taught too, flat, but as
soon as I landed my elbow hit and it kind of ricocheted off the
mat. As soon as that happened, I knew something wasn't right."
Sloan tried to give herself a massage by grabbing the elbow
and pushing on it before then returning to the uneven bars.
"I did a second half and when I came off the bar I knew that
this wasn't going to work," she said. "My elbow was starting to
get really bad, the pain, the throbbing.
"I started warming for beam on the floor and I noticed every
time my arm would move that I could feel something going into my
hand."
Sloan's coach Sharp said: "This is not the way we planned to
finish up but she has had a wonderful career and I am very proud
of her."
(Editing by John O'Brien)