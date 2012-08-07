LONDON Aug 7 A beaming Deng Linlin left team
mate Sui Lu in floods of tears as China walked away with two
more gymnastics gold medals on Tuesday while flying Dutchman
Epke Zonderland basked in his own Olympic wonderland.
On the final day of competition, Feng Zhe swung his way to
glory on the parallel bars and less than an hour later the
strains of the "March of the Volunteers" boomed around the North
Greenwich Arena again as Deng pipped team mate and world
champion Sui by 0.1 of a point to win gold in the balance beam.
As Deng celebrated China's fourth gymnastics gold medal in
London, Sui sobbed into her coach's shoulder and rivals feared a
late Chinese gold rush.
When Zou Kai's high-flying horizontal bar routine drew
16.366, which was 0.166 points more than his gold-winning
performance in Beijing four years ago, he stood poised to pick
up his third gold of these Games.
But Epke Zonderland and Fabian Hambuechen had other ideas.
First Hambuechen soared above him in the standings with a
spectacular high-flying routine that left his throng of young
fans swooning and the German muscleman roaring in delight.
Minutes later he, and 13,000 spectators, were left gasping
for air as Zonderland pulled off three electrifying back-to-back
release manoeuvres within a blink of an eye.
He was a blur as he flew into a 'Cassina', a 'Kovacs' and a
'Kolman' in quick succession and his high-risk gamble paid off
as he triumphed with 16.533 points to end an 84-year Dutch wait
for an Olympic gymnastics gold. Zou ended up with bronze.
"I dreamed about it for so long. This routine was a lot of
risk," Zonderland told reporters. "I still can't believe it.
It's unique to be in a Olympic final if you're a Dutch gymnast,
but winning the gold is bizarre.
Alexandra Raisman of the United States followed up a bronze
on the beam by performing what she called "the best routine I
have ever done" on the floor to pick up her first individual
gold.
Raisman arrived in London as one of the support acts in an
American team built around world all-around champion Jordyn
Wieber and instead will be leaving the Games as the most
successful U.S gymnast in 2012 with two golds and a bronze.
Shut out from the all-around final, Wieber will have to make
do with just the team gold after she fluffed her floor routine
on Tuesday. She would have finished last if Romania's Sandra
Izbasa, the 2008 champion, had not landed on her head and knees
with her final tumbling pass.
Izbasa's misfortune allowed team mate Catalina Ponor,
demoted to fourth on the beam after Raisman won an appeal to get
her score revised, to finish off her career with a silver.
Ponor's hip-swaying routine to a big-band version of "Fever"
was not the most difficult of the day but the 24-year-old's
low-risk strategy paid off as the others stumbled and staggered
through their routines.
"I have already been an Olympic champion and I will quit
gymnastics with my chin up," said the three-times gold medallist
from the 2004 Games who came out of retirement to compete in
London.
Aliya Mustafina of Russia got the bronze, her fourth medal
of the Olympics.
"I'm not used to winning just one medal. You get a taste for
it and you want a second medal, then a third," gushed the
teenager.
Sui, however, was left empty-handed.
with the bitter taste of tears.
She exquisitely showed off her balancing skills, at one
point arching so far back while in flight she almost brushed her
ponytail with her pointed toes before landing back safely on the
10-centimetre wide beam.
After a double-flip double-somersault dismount her score of
15.500 flashed up and a broad grin lit up her face.
Ten minutes later she was inconsolable.
After winning the all-around gold five days ago, Gabby
Douglas of the United States struggled for a second day running.
A day after finishing last in the asymmetric bars final, she
lost her footing on a half turn and fell off the beam.
She would have finished bottom of the pile again if
all-around silver medallist Victoria Komova had also not fallen
off and then sat down on her landing.
A score of 13.166 rounded off a miserable Olympics for
Komova, a gymnast who had high hopes of going home with a
sackful of golds but instead picked up two unwanted silvers.
"I was not very lucky at these Olympics. I failed them 100
percent," she said.
(Editing by Jason Neely)