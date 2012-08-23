TOKYO Aug 23 Japan's Olympic gymnastics
champion Kohei Uchimura has experienced the darker side of
celebrity after complaining of a schoolgirl "stalker", local
media reported on Thursday.
The 23-year-old, who won the all-around title in London
earlier this month, said the teenager had chased after him on
her bicycle.
"I was scared so I ran into the house and hid," Uchimura
told Japanese media. "There's no doubt that was a stalker. I'm
happy for the support," added the triple world champion.
"But if you come to my house I'm going to think you're a
stalker.
Just three days ago, after an open-top bus parade for
Japan's Olympic medallist attracted 500,000 people, Uchimura
said he felt "like a celebrity".
Uchimura, already a household name in Japan, captured the
Olympic title earlier this month after letting it slip through
his fingers in Beijing four years ago.
After attending several official ceremonies and receiving
more awards since returning from London, Uchimura had a favour
to ask his growing fan base.
"I have to forget London and concentrate on what's next," he
said, adding that he had taken to wearing sunglasses to disguise
himself while riding his bicycle to training.
"I'm still pretty drained. I'd like the fans to just stick
to (seeing me at) the venue."
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by John O'Brien)