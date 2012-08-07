LONDON Aug 7 World handball player of the year
Mikkel Hansen rates it better than Beijing, Norwegian women's
coach Thorir Hergeirsson loves the colours, and grown men like
to dress in children's costumes. London's Copper Box arena has
certainly rocked.
After the women's quarter-finals finished on Tuesday the
action switches to the visually spectacular and higher capacity
Basketball Arena, also in the Olympic Park.
The players are unconcerned about the change in venue and
will be delighted to strut their stuff in front of 12,000 fans
instead of the 4,000 that have inhabited the Copper Box since
July 28 from early morning to late at night.
But they have been blown away by the support in the arena
that in just 48 hours will be transformed to host the already
sold-out Modern Pentathlon.
"It's on another level completely compared to Beijing. I
prefer it," said Hansen, who when asked what was the difference
replied "the atmosphere."
"It's crowded here," added the 24-year-old European
Championship winner, whose Danish team will face Sweden in the
quarter-finals on Wednesday.
Hergeirsson, the Icelandic coach of the Olympic, world and
European champions, said he loved the layout and colourful
presentation.
"This is the best arena we've played for a long, long time
because it's so intimate and always full. I like the coloured
seats too," he said.
Compatriot Gudmundur Gudmundsson, in charge of the Icelandic
men's team tilt to claim the tiny volcanic country's first
Olympic gold medal, said he had barely experienced anything like
it in four previous Games.
"This is my fifth Olympics and I have to say this is
probably the best atmosphere in five Games," he said.
International Handball Federation President Hassan Moustafa
has attended each day and the venue has seen French President
Francois Hollande, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark pass through its doors.
Moustafa, who wrote about handball for his masters degree,
has never seen anything like it.
"No one from the IHF expected to have anything like this
level of success," he told Reuters, practically screaming as the
music cranked up several notches during the halftime break in
the women's quarter-final between South Korea and Russia.
