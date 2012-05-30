LONDON May 30 Labelled an "undiscovered gem" by
London 2012 chairman Sebastian Coe, handball took centre stage
on Wednesday when the men's draw for the Olympic tournament
pitted holders France against surprise 2008 finalists Iceland.
In the women's competition, world, Olympic and European
champions Norway were grouped with 2008 bronze medallists South
Korea.
Handball will be played from July 28-Aug. 12, firstly at the
"Copper Box" before moving to the basketball arena - also in the
Olympic Park - for the knockout stages.
"We were going through 10 moments of the Games and handball
came up in conversation," 2012 Director of Sport Debbie Jevans
told Reuters, recalling a chat with Coe.
The twice 1,500 champion Coe called the sport, little-known
in Britain but the most popular team sport for women in Europe,
an "undiscovered gem".
"I think it's a great sport. People haven't really focused
on it and it was one of the first sports to sell out," added
Jevans, a former British tennis player.
"Once people see it they're going to be really excited by
it."
France will fancy their chances of progressing in the men's
competition having also been drawn in Group A with three-times
runners-up Sweden, hosts Britain, Argentina and African
champions Tunisia.
Group B contains European champions Denmark, 2008 Olympic
bronze medallists Spain, twice Olympic winners Croatia, Hungary
and Serbia while South Korea make up the six.
In the women's Group A, Montenegro, Beijing silver
medallists Russia, Croatia, Britain, Brazil and African
champions Angola will do battle.
Facing Norway and South Korea in Group B will be three-times
champions Denmark, France, Sweden and Spain.
Both the men's and women's competitions begin with a
preliminary phase where each team plays five matches with the
top four in each group qualifying for the quarter-finals.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)