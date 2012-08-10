LONDON Aug 10 Three-time silver medallists
Sweden gave themselves a chance of a first Olympic handball gold
medal by beating Hungary 27-26 in the semi-finals on Friday.
The Swedes will play either holders France or twice winners
Croatia in Sunday's gold medal game at 1400 GMT while Hungary,
seeking a first men's podium finish, will contest the bronze
medal game at 1000 GMT.
Helped by first-half saves from goalkeeper Mattias Andersson
Sweden held a 15-12 lead at the break which Hungary could not
claw back.
They got within one score of the Scandinavians, who
prevailed despite a constant backdrop of boos and jeers when
they took penalties, Niclas Ekberg leading the way with six
goals.
Gergely Harsanyi had a golden chance to level the encounter
with just over a minute to go but was denied by a brilliant save
from Andersson.
Gabor Csaszar was top scorer with eight goals for the
Hungarians, who walked off the court after the defeat to a
standing ovation from their passionate fans.
(Editing by Jason Neely)