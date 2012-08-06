Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Aug 6 Hungary beat Serbia 26-23 at the Copper Box in London in the Olympic men's handball Group B at the 2012 London Games on Monday.
Croatia leads the Olympic men's handball Group B with 8 points.
Spain is currently second with 6 points and Denmark is third on goal difference, also with 6 points, after the most recent match.
Results Table Hungary 26 Serbia 23
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts 1. Croatia 4 4 0 0 120 84 8 2. Spain 4 3 0 1 115 96 6 3. Denmark 4 3 0 1 98 105 6 4. Hungary 5 2 0 3 114 128 4 5. Serbia 5 1 0 4 120 131 2 6. Korea 4 0 0 4 91 114 0
MONDAY, AUGUST 6 FIXTURES (GMT) Denmark v Korea (1330) Spain v Croatia (1830)
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.