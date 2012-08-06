LONDON, Aug 6 Hungary beat Serbia 26-23 at the Copper Box in London in the Olympic men's handball Group B at the 2012 London Games on Monday.

Croatia leads the Olympic men's handball Group B with 8 points.

Spain is currently second with 6 points and Denmark is third on goal difference, also with 6 points, after the most recent match.

Results Table Hungary 26 Serbia 23

STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts 1. Croatia 4 4 0 0 120 84 8 2. Spain 4 3 0 1 115 96 6 3. Denmark 4 3 0 1 98 105 6 4. Hungary 5 2 0 3 114 128 4 5. Serbia 5 1 0 4 120 131 2 6. Korea 4 0 0 4 91 114 0

MONDAY, AUGUST 6 FIXTURES (GMT) Denmark v Korea (1330) Spain v Croatia (1830)